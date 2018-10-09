09 Oct 2018, Edition - 1183, Tuesday
- Confirmed deaths near 2,000, still more likely in Indonesia
- Alphabet shuts Google+ social site after user data exposed
- Rupee hits a new low of 74.02 against the dollar
- Akali Dal Leader Manjit Singh GK resigns from the post of Chief of Delhi Gurudwara Committee
- Journalist Nakkeeran Gopal held on sedition charges
Serial robber held in Nilgiris
Covai Post Network
October 9, 2018
Serial thief Suresh, staying near Emerald area in Nilgiris district, was arrested under orders from District Superintendent of Police D Shanmugapriya.