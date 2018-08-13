13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
A 12-year-old boy was killed by three of his friends over a plastic wristwatch in Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra ATS raids Mumbai, Pune. Recovers several ammunitions, pistols and cartridges
Congress President Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack against PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka
SC pulls up UP Government on Hapur lynchings, directs Meerut I-G to conduct probe
Alagiri’s remarks have come at a time when there has been talk of inducting the politician back into the DMK
Kerala Church Sex Scandal: Priests- Jaise K George and Father Sony Varghese surrender before the court in Thiruvalla
A level II fire broke out in a godown in Parel, Mumbai
Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticises PM Modi’s interview, calls it a one-sided communication
J&K: Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama as sources say he was shot for being an ‘informer’
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Telangana
Seva Bharathi of Ooty sends relief materials to Kerala
Covai Post Network
August 13, 2018
VIDEO
Seva Bharathi ,a part of RSS organised a collection drive for relief materials from the public and traders of Ooty to send across to the flood affected Kerala. With a sufficient amount of materials gathered, Seva Bharathi along with RSS and BJP of Ooty has sent them across through special vehicles to Kerala via Gudalur.