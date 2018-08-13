  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A 12-year-old boy was killed by three of his friends over a plastic wristwatch in Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
  • Maharashtra ATS raids Mumbai, Pune. Recovers several ammunitions, pistols and cartridges
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack against PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka
  • SC pulls up UP Government on Hapur lynchings, directs Meerut I-G to conduct probe
  • Alagiri’s remarks have come at a time when there has been talk of inducting the politician back into the DMK
  • Kerala Church Sex Scandal: Priests- Jaise K George and Father Sony Varghese surrender before the court in Thiruvalla
  • A level II fire broke out in a godown in Parel, Mumbai
  • Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticises PM Modi’s interview, calls it a one-sided communication
  • J&K: Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama as sources say he was shot for being an ‘informer’
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Telangana
Travel

Ooty News

Seva Bharathi of Ooty sends relief materials to Kerala

Covai Post Network

August 13, 2018

Seva Bharathi ,a part of RSS organised a collection drive for relief materials from the public and traders of Ooty to send across to the flood affected Kerala. With a sufficient amount of materials gathered, Seva Bharathi along with RSS and BJP of Ooty has sent them across through special vehicles to Kerala via Gudalur.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿