02 Oct 2018, Edition - 1176, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Rose Valley Scam: ED summons 2 TMC MPs
- New Delhi: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi led central-government over Kisan Kranti
- Mahalaxmi Temple bans shorts and skirts
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi asks Bhupinder Hooda to join farmer protest
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bats for farmers, asks ‘why block farmers?’
- Kisan Kranti Yatra turns violent, tear gas shells used
- President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to MahatmaGandhi at Rajghat
- Lucknow University students protest against ‘fake’ cases of indiscipline
- Gujaratis disclosed Rs 18,000 crore in black money in 4 months, reveals RTI
Special heritage train service in Ooty
Covai Post Network
October 2, 2018
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, officials have announced special heritage steam engine train service between Udai and Kati in the Nilgiris district. The special train will have 40 first-class seats and an equal number of second class ones. The train will be run with a coal-based steam engine.