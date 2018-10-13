  • Download mobile app

FLASH NEWS:

  • Judge’s wife, and son shot at in Gurugram, Haryana
  • ‘Me Too’ strikes cricket: Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO, accused of sexual harassment
  • Four people have been injured in a low-intensity blast in near Shukleshwar Ghat in Guwahati
  • At least eight climbers have died on Nepal’s Mount Gurja after their camp was devastated by a violent snowstorm, officials said
Thousands take part in ‘Save Sabarimala’ campaign in Ooty

Covai Post Network

October 13, 2018

More than 1,000 devotees took part in a ‘Save Sabarimala’ campaign held in Ooty today.

