24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday
Maratha protest spills into Mumbai; Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced Mumbai ‘bandh’ tomorrow
Amid uproar over ‘mobocracy’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says biggest mob lynching was what happened in 1984
Government sources reveal twist to Maratha agitation, say ‘Fringe making protests violent’
Indian money in Swiss banks reduced by 34.5% in 2017
MEO community protests in Alwar against Rakbar Khan’s lynching
J&K Neta’s arrogance caught on tape as Neta calls cops ‘BJP’s stooge’
At least eight people were killed when someone detonated a bomb in a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police say
Three men arrested in London over suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy in Worcester on Saturday
Man rams Jaguar into 12 cars, injuring 21 people in Mumbai
A student of class 12 was stabbed in his class after he took a stand against eve-teasing in Jind, Haryana
Trees endangering lives to be removed in Nilgiris
With the South West monsoon active over the district, there has been heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. Due to this many trees are on the verge of crashing down. In light of this, Nilgiris district collector Innocent Divya has ordered a survey to be taken of such precarious trees in places where people gather and remove them.