  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
31 Aug 2018, Edition - 1144, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • GDP growth hits 8.2 % in Q1
  • 383 soldiers move SC demanding absolute protection under AFSPA
  • Days after SC ‘relief’ for 5 accused, Surendra Gadling’s wife files petition demanding similar relief
  • The FIR was filed against Priya Prakash Varrier for hurting Muslim sentiments
  • Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RSLP) leader Upendra Kushwaha said that rumours are spread to trigger rifts within the NDA.
  • Hearing on Article 35A adjourned
  • Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to hold review meeting on the use of Hindi as official language in government departments
  • Pichai and the empty chair: Google defies US Congress after Trump burn
  • 2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP wants 20 seats, offers Nitish 12
  • Hotel tender scam: Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav granted bail by Delhi court
Travel

Ooty News

Vigilance officers conduct raid in Ooty RTO

Covai Post Network

August 31, 2018

Following complaints of bribery being rampant in Ooty RTO, Anti Corruption and Vigilance team conducted raids over there this evening . During the raid which went on for three hours, unaccounted cash worth around two lakh rupees was seized.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿