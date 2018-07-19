  • Download mobile app

19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A K Antony, Congress calls chargesheet ‘witchhunt’
  • Encounter rages on in Handwara, J&K; Gunfight breaks out in the Batpora area. Terrorists believed to be holed up
  • AAP issues whip, asks its MPs to vote in favour of no confidence motion in the Parliament
  • Students of Banaras Hindu University hold unique protest after Congress raised the question of accountability
  • RBI to issue new 100 rupee note in lavender colour
  • DMK Working President MK Stalin urges opposition parties to unite on the ‘no-trust’ vote
  • Shiv Sena to abstain from the trust vote in the ‘no-confidence’ motion
  • YSR Congress protests at Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
  • Rahul Gandhi politicises mob lynchings, warns of ‘sinister design’ before 2019 General Elections
  • 7 naxals, including 3 women, killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh
Ooty News

Wife commits suicide.Suspicion falls on husband and his lover

Covai Post Network

July 19, 2018

25 year old Shobana of Thoraiyatti village near Ooty committed suicide by hanging herself. But her relatives erupted into protest at the Ooty government Hospital accusing her husband Prabhu and his lover to have murdered her and demanded action to be taken against him.

