13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday
A 12-year-old boy was killed by three of his friends over a plastic wristwatch in Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra ATS raids Mumbai, Pune. Recovers several ammunitions, pistols and cartridges
Congress President Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack against PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka
SC pulls up UP Government on Hapur lynchings, directs Meerut I-G to conduct probe
Alagiri’s remarks have come at a time when there has been talk of inducting the politician back into the DMK
Kerala Church Sex Scandal: Priests- Jaise K George and Father Sony Varghese surrender before the court in Thiruvalla
A level II fire broke out in a godown in Parel, Mumbai
Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticises PM Modi’s interview, calls it a one-sided communication
J&K: Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama as sources say he was shot for being an ‘informer’
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Telangana
Youth and Women wing of Rajini Makkal Mandram
August 13, 2018
A meeting of Rajini Makkal Mandram was held in Ooty, wherein decisions regarding setting up of youth and women wings of the party in all areas within two weeks was discussed.Nilgiris District Secretary S.Kumar presided over the meeting