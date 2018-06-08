OPI Celebrates the Launch of Gel Color With Actress Shamita Shetty

by businesswireindia.com

The world’s number 1 salon brand, OPI announced the launch of Gel Color on the brand’s 1birthday in India. The event which was held at Tote on the Turf, Mumbai saw the who’s who in the nail industry enjoying the fun-filled activities and the experiential booths. As the professional nail care and color leader, the brand now also has an immense presence in India with a wide color category and unbeatable product portfolio comprising of 160+ shades across nail lacquers, Infinite Shine and Gel Color. Bollywood actress, Shamita Shetty was also seen at the launch enjoying the nail pampering and admiring the extensive range of OPI nail lacquers.The new OPI Gel Color is a revolutionary professional salon service featuring full-gel lacquers that apply in minutes, for manicures and pedicures that last two to three weeks. Gentle on nails, GelColor is applied similar to traditional Nail Lacquer, then flash LED UV-cured to get ultra-shine manicure in minutes. The line debut will include 36 of the most sought-after OPI hues – along with base and top coats – to produce glossy, smooth, chip-free color., a new generation of gels, comes in familiarbottles with brushes comparable to traditional Nail Lacquer, and is LED UV-cured for 30 seconds per coat with OPI’s new dual cure lamp. Natural nails are painted withBase Coat, then two coats of(available in 36shades) and finished withTop Coat for glossy, high-endurance manicures and pedicures.Unlike gel and polish hybrids,formula is 100% gel, which lasts for a minimum of two to three weeks while maintaining its luster. The application takes approximately 30 minutes from start-to-finish (includingexclusive nail prep) and can be easily removed in 15 minutes at the salon and it prevents any nail or cuticle damage.will be available in 36 classicshades including fan favorites such as: Big Apple Red, Dutch Tulips, Malaga Wine, My Private Jet and many more. Additional colors will be released throughout the year and added to this initial launch.is an in-salon, professional product only. The service will be available beginning August 2018 in select salons.With the introduction of Gel Color, OPI now stands strong with all its three ranges available in India. The brand now has a variety of options for their customers. They offer the best in-salon services as well as rich at home lacquers that last longer and give the nails the famous OPI finish!Source: Businesswire