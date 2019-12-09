OPJS Universitys Nishant Dalal Won Silver Medal in Inter-University Competition 2019

OPJS University is a renowned university of Churu in Rajasthan. The University was started in 2013 and since then it has made its place in some of the prestigious Universities across the country. OPJS University has always supported sportsperson for their games. The university won 3rd place in boxing Inter-University Competition Year 2017 and this year student Nishant Dalal won silver medal in 50-meter rifle for OPJS University at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Winners of Inter-University Competition 2019

On winning the medal for the university, Nishant Dalal said, "I am very happy that I won silver medal and I am looking forward to achieve more for my university because it supported me and helped me in my hard times. I am very grateful to be a part of this university.”

Nishant Dalal

Congratulating the Rare-Achiever and hardworking, OPJS Chancellor said, "We are proud of Nishant, who has won medal at the competitions. In fact, laying more importance on sports, we enable our students to reach high pedestals as per their big dreams. The centres of excellence that we have raised at the campus, offer plenty of opportunities to students. I hope that other students at OPJS will also follow Nishant and bring glory to themselves, parents, nation and alma-mater.”

OPJS Means Om Parkash Jogender Singh University. OPJS University is established under the act 16 of 2013 made and promulgated on 2nd Day of August, 2013 by Hon’ble Governor of Rajasthan State. This University is spread over 32 Acres of land surrounded by Aravali Hills in pollution free, lush green and eco-friendly environment.

As part of our Learning strategy, OPJS University affirms a list of attributes and qualities to be found in the OPJS Graduate. These goals for the best educational experience we could offer to our students included the characteristics of being and active citizen who respects diversity and an educated person who is culturally agile and able to work in multinational settings. It is the University's conviction that being part of an international community is itself and education, and that when students make the most opportunities to learn from those who are different to themselves, they gain insights they would not experience any other way. For us diversity is an asset.

