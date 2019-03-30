Optical Retailer Vision Express Launches New Store in Mumbai

by businesswireindia.com

Vision Express, India’s leading optical retail chain, launched its latest retail outlet in the prestigious Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Kurla (West) in Mumbai. With over 165 stores in 32 cities, Vision Express has an extensive presence across the country. With an area of 450 sq.ft., this latest Vision Express outlet is the 19th one in Mumbai alone.Residents of central Mumbai will now get the signature Vision Express Experience at one more very accessible destination. With its contemporary eyewear collection which includes the latest modish sunglass designs straight from European designers and trendy eye glass frames from private labels like Miki Ninn, In Style, Sensaya, and Julius, the new Vision Express store is sure to attract fashion-forward millennials in Mumbai.Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, CEO, Reliance Vision Express, inaugurated the latest retail outlet. Commenting on the occasion, he said, “We understand that in a large city like Mumbai, people need the Vision Express experience as close to home as possible. With our 19th store in the city, we are bringing our services to yet another area. This expansion is an indication of the love we have received from our customers which motivates us to open more doors. We are grateful to our customers for their loyalty.”Source: Businesswire