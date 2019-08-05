Otis India Launches Gen2® Life Elevators for Upscale Residential and Commercial Segment

by businesswireindia.com

Otis India is launching theelevator for upscale residential and commercial buildings. Manufactured from the Otis factory at Bengaluru, the Gen2 Life will be based on the company’s flagship elevator technology — the Gen2 elevator system. Otis, the world’s leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways, is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).Passenger capacities will range between 8 – 15 passengers with speeds of 1.5 and 1.75 meters per second as well as offering either machine-room or machine roomless configurations. The robustness of the elevator design will allow users to opt for a rear glass door and accommodate a large variety of customers’ demands for new aesthetics.This new product will come with additional elevator cabin interior options, including two more new variants to the Aura aesthetics theme, which was launched in 2017.In addition, its special features include steel-coated, flat-belt technology; space-saving, a compact gearless machine, Pulse™, ReGen™ drive and energy-efficient operation that has made the Gen2 family of elevators a game-changer for the elevator industry.“The Gen2 Life system is an exciting offering from Otis India for upmarket residential and commercial segments,” said Sebi Joseph, President, Otis India. “Otis introduced the Gen2 elevator in 2000 and since then has sold over 700,000 units around the world. This has been one of our best selling products to date, thanks to the customers’ desire for ‘greener’ solutions.”Source: Businesswire