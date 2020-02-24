Otis to Supply Elevators to Bengaluru Metro Project

by businesswireindia.com

Otis Elevator Co. announces today, it has been selected to provide 112 Gen2elevators for the second phase of the Bengaluru Metro project conducted by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL). Otis – a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) – will supply the units from its local manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.The Bengaluru Metro project, also known as the Namma Metro project, is expected to be India’s third longest metro network once complete. In 2018, its riding network boasted a recorded annual ridership of 131.7 million.“We’re excited to be chosen for this project and to be part of India’s infrastructure growth story,” said Sebi Joseph, president, Otis India. “This project reflects our deep commitment to the “Make in India” initiative. Further, our units will help keep the people of India moving and will support the country’s efforts to drive local indigenous manufacturing by using our state-of-the-art Bengaluru facility.”Otis’ manufacturing facility has received several industry-renowned certifications and awards in both quality and sustainability. The facility – which is Gold rated by the Indian Green Building Council – produces a bulk of India’s Gen2 elevators, reducing overall energy consumption rates up to 75 percent, and answering India’s call for increased sustainability.The metro project’s second phase is expected to be completed by 2023. It will cover 27 stations connecting the city’s manufacturing and tech hubs of Electronics City and Whitefield. It is overseen by BMRCL, which serves as a special purpose entity between the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka.Otis has been moving people and goods in India since it installed its first elevator in the country in 1892. Since then, Otis has played an integral role in enabling urbanization in the area that experts widely agree to be the world’s second largest elevator market.Source: Businesswire