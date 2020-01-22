Pacific Telecommunications Council Announces Its PTC Awards 2020 Recipients

by businesswireindia.com

Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) celebrated outstanding achievements in the information and communication technologies (ICT) industry at last night’s PTC Awards 2020, which was held during PTC’20: Vision 2020 and Beyond.

“The PTC awards are exploding in terms of industry participation and it’s a pleasure to be able to recognize the brilliant work going on in the ICT industry, and particularly that which supports the non-profit mission of PTC, to advance the ethical development and use of ICT for collaboration, knowledge, and outreach,” commented Joe Weinman, founder and principal, XFORMA LLC and Chair of the PTC Awards 2020 Committee.

The PTC Awards 2020 acknowledged the outstanding contributions being made to improve the ability of people and firms in the Pacific region, as well as those aligned with PTC’s mission, to connect people and organizations for a better world.

The PTC Awards 2020 recipients are:

Category I: Core Network Products and Services

Outstanding Satellite Company: Mission Microwave

Outstanding Submarine Company: Telstra

Outstanding Wireless Company: SK Telecom

Outstanding Wireline Company: MTA Fiber Holdings, LLC (MTAFH)

Category II: Network-Centric Products, Services, and Innovation

Outstanding Applications Company: PLDT Global Corporation

Outstanding Cloud, Data Center, or Interconnection Company: NJFX

Outstanding Customer-Facing Innovation: PLDT Global Corporation

Outstanding Internal Transformation: Telstra

Outstanding Network Intelligence and Management Company: Connected2Fiber

Category III: PTC Vision and Mission

Outstanding Ecosystem Corporation: Hawaiki Submarine Cable LP

Outstanding ICT Education or Research Provider: Hawaiki Submarine Cable LP

Outstanding Quality of Life Improvement: TELUS

Category IV: Members’ Choice Awards

Outstanding CEO: Robin Khuda, Founder & CEO, AirTrunk

Outstanding Female Executive: Nadya Melic, Global Head of Connectivity & Platforms, Telstra

Outstanding Pacific Islands Achievement: The University of the South Pacific

In addition, Mark Hukill, principal consultant of Asia-Pacific Electronic Media Communications, LLC, received the Richard J. Barber PTC Distinguished Service Award for his exceptional service to PTC for the past 37 years.

ABOUT PACIFIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL

Recognized as PTC, the Pacific Telecommunications Council is the leading global non-profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communications technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim, the most dynamic geography of the world, spanning over 40 nations. PTC’s Annual Conference, held each January in Honolulu, is the Pacific Rim’s premier telecommunications event and serves as the strategic springboard for the global communications industry.

