Paisabazaar.com and BOB Financial Enter Partnership for 5X Rewards Credit Cards

Paisabazaar.com, India’s largest online lending marketplace, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Bank of Baroda’s wholly owned subsidiary BOB Financial Solutions Limited (earlier known as Bobcards Limited) for its recently launched 5X Rewards Credit Cards. Along with Bank of Baroda’s 5,500 branches, 5X Rewards range of Credit Cards will now also be available online on Paisabazaar.com.

These new range of cards from BOB Financial offer benefits and rewards to different customer segments basis specific spend categories. All three cards in the 5X Rewards range of Credit Cards – Easy, Select and Premier – are available for customers on Paisabazaar.com. Easy carries 5X Rewards on regular spends like grocery, movies etc. Select provides 5X Rewards on categories like online spends, utilities and dining spends. Premier, targeted at premium customers, offers the 5X Rewards on dining, travel and international spends.

Naveen Kukreja, CEO& Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com

, said, “At Paisabazaar.com, one of our biggest focus areas is to meet the credit needs of each customer segment coming to our platform. In line with this, we are delighted to partner with BOB Financial for their new range of Credit Cards that have been designed for specific customer segments.”

Sahil Arora, Head, Payment Products, Paisabazaar.com

, said, “Our partnership with BOB Financial will help us further in meeting the credit needs of customers coming to the Paisabazaar platform and also, enable us to provide maximum value on their spends through the 5X Rewards Credit Cards.”

Rohit Chhibbar, National Head, Sales, BOB Financial

, said, “Along with providing innovative and personalized products and services to our customers, we are also committed to enhancing our overall customer experience. By partnering with Paisabazaar.com, we have now made access to our 5X Rewards range of Credit Cards extremely convenient through a completely digital process.”

BOB Financial's new range of cards also has features like no cost EMI, zero fuel surcharge and membership fees waiver basis annual spends.