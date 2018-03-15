16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
- Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
- The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
- I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
- Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
- Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
- Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
- AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
- Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
- RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored
Paisabazaar.com and BOB Financial Enter Partnership for 5X Rewards Credit Cards
by businesswireindia.com
March 15, 2018
Business Wire IndiaPaisabazaar.com, India’s largest online lending marketplace, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Bank of Baroda’s wholly owned subsidiary BOB Financial Solutions Limited (earlier known as Bobcards Limited) for its recently launched 5X Rewards Credit Cards. Along with Bank of Baroda’s 5,500 branches, 5X Rewards range of Credit Cards will now also be available online on Paisabazaar.com.
These new range of cards from BOB Financial offer benefits and rewards to different customer segments basis specific spend categories. All three cards in the 5X Rewards range of Credit Cards – Easy, Select and Premier – are available for customers on Paisabazaar.com. Easy carries 5X Rewards on regular spends like grocery, movies etc. Select provides 5X Rewards on categories like online spends, utilities and dining spends. Premier, targeted at premium customers, offers the 5X Rewards on dining, travel and international spends.
Naveen Kukreja, CEO& Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com, said, “At Paisabazaar.com, one of our biggest focus areas is to meet the credit needs of each customer segment coming to our platform. In line with this, we are delighted to partner with BOB Financial for their new range of Credit Cards that have been designed for specific customer segments.”
Sahil Arora, Head, Payment Products, Paisabazaar.com, said, “Our partnership with BOB Financial will help us further in meeting the credit needs of customers coming to the Paisabazaar platform and also, enable us to provide maximum value on their spends through the 5X Rewards Credit Cards.”
Rohit Chhibbar, National Head, Sales, BOB Financial, said, “Along with providing innovative and personalized products and services to our customers, we are also committed to enhancing our overall customer experience. By partnering with Paisabazaar.com, we have now made access to our 5X Rewards range of Credit Cards extremely convenient through a completely digital process.”
BOB Financial’s new range of cards also has features like no cost EMI, zero fuel surcharge and membership fees waiver basis annual spends.
Source: Businesswire