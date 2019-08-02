Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd. And IITM Announce Tie-up to Promote Tourism in India

Business Wire India
Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd. (PIIPL), one of India’s leading IT solutions company has announced a tie-up, for the second-year running, with India’s premier Travel & Tourism Exhibition IITM (India International Travel Mart) with an aim to promote the Travel & Tourism industry in the country.
The annual mega event – IITM is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru during August 2-4, 2019 at the iconic Bangalore Palace and will see massive participation from the Travel Industry across India and abroad as well.
Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd. with an experience of more than 18 years in the Internet & IT sector of the country and being the Digital Partner of the event, is focusing on promoting the event digitally and on engaging newbies in the travel world, who want to give their company a great boost and exposure, to meet, mix and market.
‘India International Travel Mart’ – Is the flagship brand of Sphere Travelmedia. It is a progressive organization that sets the pace for doing business on an international scale by unlocking the elusive business potential from within the travel-trade market. The organization has done more than 100 exhibitions for Tourism Board, Travel Companies, Airlines etc.
CEO & MD of Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Raj Kumar Jalan says, “With a strong network base in India, we are providing with our best business solutions for helping many travel & tourism companies grow. We are proud to be a part of IITM, which looks at providing an annual marketing platform for the travel industry.”
For more details, visit: www.iitmindia.com
.
Source: Businesswire