PanTheryx Announces Exclusive Multimillion Dollar Agreement between APS BioGroup and VitaDairy in Pediatric and Maternal Immunonutrition

by businesswireindia.com

PanTheryx, a biotechnology company committed to realizing the potential of bovine colostrum-based therapies, announced a multimillion dollar agreement between its wholly-owned subsidiary APS BioGroup and VitaDairy, the leading Vietnamese nutritional dairy company. The signing of the agreement marks a pivotal moment for VitaDairy, the Growing-Up Milk market, and the health of children in Vietnam.

Under the three-year deal, APS BioGroup has become VitaDairy’s exclusive producer and supplier of a bovine colostrum ingredient, named Colos IgG 24h. This proprietary colostrum will serve as the key ingredient in VitaDairy’s ColosBaby portfolio of products for children and mothers across Vietnam. Unique about the Colos IgG 24h ingredient is its high level of IgG antibodies, which has demonstrated immune-boosting properties in preclinical and clinical studies.

“We couldn’t be prouder to become the exclusive supplier of Colos IgG 24h colostrum for VitaDairy, who are leaders in immunonutrition and focused on improving the lives of children and other vulnerable groups in Vietnam,” said Mark Braman, CEO of PanTheryx. “More and more, bovine colostrum is being recognized for its many health benefits as nature’s perfect first food – rich in immunoglobulins, antimicrobial peptides, growth factors, cytokines and oligosaccharides that have been shown to have synergistic effects. As shown through VitaDairy’s partnership with the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, this type of nutrition has the power to not only benefit the health of mothers and children, but also to promote public health.”

“As PanTheryx is the premier manufacturer of the highest quality bovine colostrum products in the world, our partnership with them strategically supports our vision of improving the health of Vietnamese people safely and effectively,” said Nguyen Thi Ha, CEO of VitaDairy. “Not all bovine colostrum is the same. If it does not contain a consistent high level of quality IgG, it is difficult to achieve meaningful outcomes. By exclusively using PanTheryx colostrum, we have confidence that we are delivering only the most efficacious products to our customers.”

As an innovator and leader in immunonutrition, VitaDairy has been recognized as the exclusive partner by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health to promote the Vietnamese Year of Immunological Nutrition. Through this partnership, the company and the Vietnamese Ministry of Health are focusing on helping Vietnamese children achieve stronger immunity. Their efforts include launching a series of educational seminars to healthcare professionals and conducting studies that are elucidating the effects of nutrition and the immune system.

The global Growing-Up Milk industry is expanding rapidly. According to Euromonitor, the Growing-Up Milk category is estimated at $21B with projected double-digit growth in many global markets. PanTheryx is committed to working with manufacturers to realize the full potential of bovine colostrum applications in the Growing-Up Milk market.

About PanTheryx

PanTheryx is a biotechnology company committed to realizing the potential of bovine colostrum based therapies to address a wide range of health conditions. The company commercializes first-in-class therapeutics, with products developed from its patented technology platform spanning the range of nutritional interventions to biologics.

PanTheryx is the premier supplier of bovine colostrum globally, which has extensive applications in health and wellness, including GI health. Founded in 2007, PanTheryx is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado and has production facilities in Phoenix, AZ and Ripon, CA. Its first branded colostrum product, DiaResQ® is available in over 30,000 pharmacies and retail stores in the U.S.

For more information about the benefits of bovine colostrum in Growing-Up Milks and other applications contact us at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005242/en/

Source: Businesswire