Parfait, the Global Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand Launches in India

by businesswireindia.com

“Bringing Parfait to India allows our brand to continue fulfilling its mission in offering high-quality, stylish and affordable lingerie to women around the world. According to recent statistics, over 90% of Indian women are wearing the wrong bra size. We hope to help change this by our offerings and help millions of women throughout the country find comfortable, supportive, and stylish lingerie that renews their confidence, comfort, and health,” says Parfait CEO and Co-Founder, Ken Zhang.

The global size-inclusive lingerie brand, Parfait launches in India. Distinctively designed to serve the full-busted woman with its expansive range of sizes, Parfait is dedicated to helping customers find the perfect fit. Parfait’s collections focus on both core and plus size customers, including 30 to 44 band sizes, D to K cup sizes, and M-4XL bottoms, making the brand a natural fit for India’s growing plus-size market. Headquartered in Los Angles, United States the company serves women across 20 plus countries through its 700 stores and online stores Worldwide.The company’s venture in India is part of its global vision of delighting customers around the world through its products and services. Currently underrepresented even with overwhelming demand, at present more than 60 percent of women in India wear some amount of plus-size clothing. Parfait aims to fill this gap by offering their full-size range up to K cup and 4XL bottom (varying by style), available in silhouettes from bras to sports bras, boyshorts to high waist briefs, babydolls to bustiers.The company has entered the country via 100% FDI. As part of its retail strategy the company will open shop in shop models in association with leading retailers across the country along with partnerships with leading e-commerce platforms and company website.The Indian lingerie industry is seeing a growth that is unparalleled. It has undergone a transformational change in the past few years due to the availability of brands, changing technology, changing consumer behavior and increased awareness. The Indian lingerie market is growing at a high rate of 16% and is sized at $3Bn.“There is a huge gap in terms of size and comfort & what is required and needed by plus size women to feel self-empowered and confident. The outlet for plus size intimate apparel purchases in India are much more limited than markets of other sizes. While there are mass merchandisers and discount stores offering products but only at lower quality and with limited sizes. Parfait lingerie will caters to this underserved plus-size market with stylish and supportive pieces,”Apart from its huge product offering parfait also aims to educate customers and assist them in making right lingerie decisions.“There is extreme ignorance that prevails among women when it comes to buying lingerie. Most women don’t know their correct sizes and usually buy that is uncomfortable and unappealing. As per research, 80% of women in the USA wear the wrong bra size while for India, the numbers stand at a disappointing 90%. We aim to bridge this gap with Parfait,” he further added.Parfait’s mission of helping women in India find their perfect fit establishes an opportunity to serve India’s underserved plus-size market and supports Parfait’s vision of delighting customers around the world through its products and services. With Parfait’s full support, India’s plus size customers will now be able to shop with confidence for comfortable, high-quality lingerie and feel beautiful and supported always.Parfait is hugely popular among press & celebrities globally. Parfait collections have been worn by top actresses & performers around the world including Ashley Graham, Sofia Vergara, Sharon Stone, Nicki Minaj, to name a few.Source: Businesswire