PCI Pharma Services Announces the Acquisition of Bellwyck Pharma Services to Expand Global Clinical Trial Services into Canada and Continental Europe

PCI Pharma Services (PCI), a leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical global supply chain solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Bellwyck Pharma Services (Bellwyck), headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With 25 years of experience, Bellwyck is a leader in primary and secondary packaging and labeling for clinical trial and commercial drug markets. The acquisition will add four GMP-compliant facilities to the PCI network in the U.S., Germany and Canada. With Canada and Germany ranked third and fourth in the world for total number of clinical trials, respectively,1 this acquisition greatly enhances the global reach of PCI’s services in key markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Bellwyck team into the PCI family,” said Salim Haffar, chief executive officer, PCI Pharma Services. “Their passion for patients, talented team and innovative approach to client challenges is perfectly aligned to our purpose and global strategy as PCI strives to be the bridge between life-changing therapies and patients around the world. We are particularly excited that this acquisition will expand our clinical business worldwide and provide our clients with access to sites in continental Europe and Canada, in addition to our existing facilities.”

Bellwyck’s clinical and commercial supply chain solutions mirror PCI’s existing core capabilities including extensive clinical trial packaging, labeling and logistics for Phase I-IV studies as well as full-service commercial packaging. With the addition of Bellwyck, PCI will now feature 25 GMP facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, employing over 3,700 highly trained associates.

“We are delighted that Bellwyck is joining the PCI team and anticipate a seamless integration for our employees and clients,” said Jeff Sziklai, chief executive officer, Bellwyck Pharma Services. “We have a shared focus on innovation, quality, exceptional service and our employees. Joining forces with a global industry leader, such as PCI, is a great step forward for Bellwyck. We look forward to helping accelerate the global growth of PCI’s clinical business, leveraging our reputation for innovative, customized clinical trial solutions for our clients.”

The acquisition of Bellwyck to establish a presence in Canada and Germany further underscores PCI’s global strategy and commitment to be the partner of choice to meet the market needs of its clients. The addition of Bellwyck will mark PCI’s third acquisition outside of the U.S. in three years, demonstrating PCI’s continued commitment to growth, geographic expansion and serving patients across the world.

PCI, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is principally owned by Partners Group on behalf of its clients, with partner investors Thomas H. Lee Partners and Frazier Healthcare.

Bellwyck engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance Inc. as their financial advisor on this transaction.

About PCI Pharma Services

The global healthcare industry trusts PCI for the drug development solutions that increase their products’ speed to market and opportunities for commercial success. Only PCI brings the proven experience that comes with more than 50 successful product launches a year and over five decades in the healthcare business. Leading technology and continued investment enable us to address global development needs throughout the product life cycle — from Phase I Clinical trials through commercialization and ongoing supply. Our clients view us as an extension of their business and a collaborative partner, with the shared goal of improving patients’ lives. For more information, please visit www.pciservices.com or follow us on Twitter at @PCI_Social.

