Pearl Academy Forays Into South India; Launches Campus in Bengaluru With a Focus on New Age Courses

by businesswireindia.com

courses at University of Derby, UK or Torrens University, Australia.

India’s leading institution in design, fashion and media, Pearl Academy, announced it's foray in southern India with the launch of its campus in Bengaluru. Envisaged to intake its first batch in August 2020, this will be the institutes’ fifth campus across India and the only one in South India. The campus will start with Pearl Academy’s flagship courses in fashion, communication design and product design and over time plans to add more industry oriented courses which would be relevant for emerging sectors in India and the region.Pearl Academy has been attracting considerable interest from industry, students and parents, across Southern India for many years. With this expansion, the institute will be able to provide a platform to students who are looking at pursuing creative education in the region. Bangalore is the innovation hub of India and the IT brands in the city are increasingly using human-centered design and design thinking to encourage innovation. With Pearl Academy in Bangalore the city is poised to become the powerhouse for creativity in the region.Industry stalwarts like Prasad Bidapa, Fashion Stylist and Choreographer, Abhijit Bansod, Founder and Creative Director, Studio ABD & Mubhi.com Professor Vikas Satwalekar, Former Executive Director, NID and ace designer and Pearl alumni Nikhil Mehra from Shantanu and Nikhil duo were present at the dinner hosted later in the evening.While the location is yet to be disclosed this will be in a prime and accessible area within the main city. The campus will be equipped with world class facilities, state of art infrastructure and expert faculty to make the learning experience for students truly unique and enriching.Over the years, Pearl Academy has established its leadership in fashion and design led courses, offering students guidance of industry experts owing to its path-breaking alliances with industry bodies like Fashion Design Council of India, Association of Designers of India (ADI), Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID), Retailers Association of India (RAI) and brands like Asian Paints, Adobe, Amazon amongst others.Additionally, Pearl Academy provides students international exposure where students travel across the world for exchange programs, summer workshops and also attend masterclass educational programs with international faculty. Pearl Academy also facilitates opportunity to its students for International degree options by pursuingCommenting on the expansion,said, “Bengaluru campus is organically the next step forward for us, considering how rapidly technology is merging with design to create innovative solutions in almost everything we do today. Bengaluru also houses some of the best fashion and design companies of India which creates a huge opportunity for us. Every year, students from the south, come to our campuses in north and western India to enroll in various creative courses. With this expansion, we are looking forward to higher visibility in the region, and an increased accessibility for students from south India who are looking to pursue creative courses.”Adding on,stated, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Pearl Academy in Bengaluru. The city is vibrant, fast paced and full of creativity – which is a dream come true for any budding creative professional. With this new campus, students will now have access to Pearl Academy closer home. Bengaluru has emerged as the storehouse of creative talent – and we look forward to seeing our first intake of students by August 2020.”Source: Businesswire