Pechoin Given the Young Scientist Prize at the 25th IFSCC Conference Held in Milan

The 25th International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists Conference, organized by the IFSCC took place from 30th September to 2nd October 2019 at the MiCo Milano Congressi in Milan, Italy. The conference gathered branded companies and the best raw material providers in the cosmetic science and technology industry worldwide to provide new insight in Cosmetic Science to meet the increasing demand for safety, efficacy, sustainability and ethics. Pechoin, a well-established Chinese cosmetic group company, was also invited to attend the conference. Moreover, its young scientist Liu Yan was granted 2019 MAISON G DE NAVARRE YOUNG SCIENTIST PRIZE with its contribution The Human Skin Microbiome A New Way to Beauty.

Only 39 out of 500 papers from all over the world was given the opportunity to be presented at the IFSCC Conference. Pechoin had the honor both to make a podium presentation and a spoken poster one. Peer speakers include L'OREAL, Shiseido, Merck, BASF, Symrise, KOSE, POLA and Kolmar, etc. The papers cover the most cutting-edge research topics in the world cosmetic industry. More importantly, the Young Scientist Prize is full affirmation of the young researchers of a corporate.

The IFSCC Conference has always been an arena for cosmetic brands from across the world. In recent years, the brands from Asia and China in particular began to join it, drawing a great deal of attention to such Asian brand as Pechoin. Through the gathering, Asian brands have managed to exhibit their R&D and innovation capabilities as well as the importance they attach to the fostering of young researchers. IFSCC Global President Professor Lederman once said, “Given time, Pechoin will definitely lead the Chinese cosmetic brands to go global and integrate with the world class science and technology.”

