PEI-Genesis Continues to Expand Global Reach With New Subsidiary in India: Sriram Nandakumar Named Field Application Engineer

by businesswireindia.com

PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered connectors and cable solutions, has continued its global expansion with a new subsidiary in New Delhi, PEI-Genesis Connectivity Solutions India Private Limited, it was announced today by Jane Fischetti, General Manager Account Development & International Sales, PEI-Genesis.

“India is a growth market for us, and we are committed to providing the best support and services to our existing and new customers there,” said Fischetti. “In April of 2018, we expanded our footprint into that country by appointing Manesh P. Singh as our Country Manager, and it is exciting to now have a new 100-percent subsidiary on that continent.”

“Today, with our sales engineers, we have a presence in all regions of India,” said MP Singh. “Further we have brought Sriram Nandakumar on board as Field Application Engineer to help our customers in choosing the right kind of connectors and cable assembly solutions. He will be leveraging the technical expertise of PEI-Genesis, combined with our extensive inventory, to create a custom solution for our customers.”

Nandakumar, based in Bangalore, is an experienced techno-commercial professional with extensive knowledge in designing technical solutions, business development, and customer relationship management. He worked with Amada, the Japanese machine manufacturing firm, as Senior Engineer for over four years before joining PEI-Genesis.

“Sri’s work with PEI-Genesis began when he was an intern at Temple University’s Fox School of Business in Philadelphia working towards his MBA,” said Fischetti. “His work focused on our expansion in India, and he was such an outstanding addition to the team, that we offered him a position before he graduated.”

“Since moving into the Indian market just over a year ago, PEI-Genesis has already developed relationships with new customers and suppliers, and the addition of the subsidiary solidifies the company’s position in that country,” said Steven Fisher, PEI-Genesis President and CEO.

The new subsidiary is already in operation, and as it continues to flourish, more operational expansion is expected to follow.

About PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world’s fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Chandler, AZ; Nogales, MX; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005088/en/

Source: Businesswire