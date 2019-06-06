People Matters TechHR India Asia’s Largest HR Work Tech Conference to be Hosted in August

Technology advances in AI, robotics and automation is far outpacing the ability of the companies to adapt. From shifting business models, to new jobs, and emerging skills, new technology trends are fundamentally altering the way companies function. By 2021, the HR Tech market is expected to be a $34 billion dollar industry, of which $3.6 billion worth of business will be based out of the APAC region including India. In this context, how can HR and business leaders bridge the gap between their ability to make an impact and continuous technology innovation? People Matters TechHR, Asia’s largest work and tech conference is bigger, brighter than ever, aimed at enabling leaders to become future-ready and navigate these shifts. With exciting innovations, an enviable international speaker line-up, and world renowned partners, it promises to be an unmissable event in the HR Tech calendar.

People Matters, a leading media brand in the space of work, talent & tech will host the India edition of TechHR on 1st and 2nd August at the Leela Ambience, Gurgaon. As Asia’s largest conference, it will host over 3,000 business and talent leaders, 200+ Work Tech market leaders and 150+ experts, bringing the best of content covering “Performance and productivity” on Day 1 and “Innovation and growth” on Day 2.

Where: The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon

When: 1st and 2nd August, 2019

After a successful Singapore debut in March 2019 with over 1,200 attendees, 150+ partners, 70+ partners, 25+ mentors and investors, the India edition will feature the best of the region’s learnings, conversations and technology toolkits – making it a truly global experience. The global HR tech market is expected to hit 34 Bn USD by 2020, out of which India alone is expected to be a billion dollar market. This year, TechHR India, will be a space where business happens! Here are some of the 150+ global speakers who will be at the conference:

Holger Mueller is a renowned thought leader & principal analyst at Constellation Research, an expert in Human Capital Management & Next Generation Apps.

Josh Bersin is one of the world’s leading analysts on corporate HR, talent management and leadership. He is the founder of Bersin by Deloitte.

Leena Nair is the first female and youngest ever Chief HR Officer of Unilever. She started as a management trainee and is now a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive.

Hod Lipson is a global expert on self-aware and self-replicating robots. He is Professor of Engineering and Data Science at Columbia University.

David Green is a leading expert on people analytics. He is the Founder & CEO of Zandel. He was previously the Global Director of People Analytics Solutions at IBM Watson Talent.

Rajiv Gupta is the Partner and Director at Boston Consulting Group. He has worked in the UK, USA, Western Europe, Africa, India and APAC.

James Taylor is an author & Keynote Speaker on business creativity, Innovation and Artificial Intelligence. He is the host of ‘The Creative Life Podcast’ and founder of C.SCHOOL.

Dr. Santrupt B Misra is a seasoned business leader with over 30 years of experience. He is the CEO of Birla Carbon; Director, Chemicals & Director, Group H.R, Aditya Birla Group.

Ricardo Viana Vargas was the first Global Director of the Infrastructure and Project Management Group with the United Nations. He is currently the Executive Director of the Brightline Initiative.

Piyush Pandey is India’s beloved ad-man. He is currently the worldwide Chief Creative Officer of Oglivy and Mather and Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India.

Devdutt Pattanaik is a best-selling author and mythologist. He is known for incorporating vedic knowledge to human resource management.

Ravi Venkatesan is a technology & business visionary. He is the former Chairman of Microsoft India and a Social Entrepreneur

The conference will focus on equipping leaders with practical insights on nurturing a future-ready digital workforce, technologies needed to accelerate effectiveness in learning, recruitment, performance and talent management, and emerging applications like AI, Robotics, Blockchain in the context of work.



“We’re living in one of the most challenging times for our generation, where finding the right answer is not easy. People Matters TechHR conference is designed to give our delegates a rich diversity of thought processes as we host some of the best of thought leadership from the world of technology, business, arts and creativity. And we believe that the right answer lies in the interplay and intersection of this,” said Ester Martinez, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, People Matters Media Pvt. Ltd.



The conference agenda is structured in two days. Day 1 of the conference will cover “Productivity and Performance” while Day 2 will be on “Innovation and Growth”. Sessions in the conference will cover: 1) What are the digital implications on the world of work and how should companies adapt? 2) How is HR as a function impacting the business using relevant technology and 3) What are the upcoming technologies that talent leaders need to be aware of?

This year, the main conference is supplemented by exclusive Study Tours, Masterclasses and Workshops:

Pre-conference Study Tours: People Matters TechHR, India will kickstart with the unique concept of Study Tours wherein participants of the Global Executive Immersion Program will get to visit some fast growing organizations in India to deep dive into their best practices and get an opportunity to build a unique outside-in perspective. Post-conference Certification Workshops: The last day of the conference would include highly effective & certified half-day workshops on topics such as, “Designing performance management that works”, “Leading in the age of AI and automation“, “Business impact with people analytics.” Masterclasses: During the main conference, participants will have access to pre-registered masterclass sessions on critical skills like talent analytics, building a digital roadmap and business case for HR technology. The Ideas for the Future Zone is an integrated exhibition space. An exhibition area like none other, with 150 exhibitors selected to present leading HR products and services to help make business impact. This track will host live Q&As, People Matters Treasure Hunt, and book signing of top authors in Leadership, HR Transformation, and Technology. Confluence of startups in the HR Tech space. Over 600 start-ups have applied for People Matters TechHR Start-up program in the last 5 years. Meet global investors such as Matrix Partners, Blume Ventures, Bertelsmann, Lumis Partners, Singapore Press Holdings, Singtel Innov8, Monk's Hill Ventures, ENRG Hong Kong Limited, Omidyar Network, and more. The TechHR Night Fest! Networking, fun & pub crawl in the heart of the iconic millennium city of Gurgaon, Cyberhub! From Stand-up comedy to Karaoke and lots more.

By addressing the critical learning needs of CEOs, CHROs, Business Heads, Digital Heads among others, People Matters TechHR is designed to help each of these stakeholders to become the answer. At a time when continuous and life-long learning has become a critical business differentiator, executives will need to keep up with the fast-paced changes that will help them strategize effectively. And an experience like TechHR is where the best thought leaders, service providers, startups, mentors and the best of ideas converge for all to get a learning experience like nowhere else.

