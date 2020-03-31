Pernod Ricard India Donates 1.1 Lakh Liters of Hand Sanitizers to States

by businesswireindia.com

With the COVID-19 cases steadily rising and Government of India announcing sweeping measures to contain its spread with the lockdown, there has been a growing need for protective equipment like PPE kits, masks and sanitizers. Many states have reported erratic supply and sky-high prices which has further impacted the affordability of these items. Moreover, poor quality has been observed in items such as sanitisers reported to have insufficient alcohol amount. At this critical juncture, it has, therefore, been essential to ensure that “quality” preventive protection items are made available where they are needed the most. Up till now, State health departments across have been supported by PRI with more thanof alcohol-based(70% v/v) hand sanitizers and more than, PPE kits, and more than, for use by healthcare professionals, and the frontline force for taking care of the affected population, and personal prevention, in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha, Meghalaya.said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Pernod Ricard India remains resolute in leaving no stone unturned to contribute to the ongoing efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in India by supporting our healthcare systems and frontline communities. In these unprecedented times, it’s very crucial for all of us to come together and contribute in any way to our frontline force, maintain law, order and sanity. We are very grateful to the healthcare professionals who are at the forefront against this fight with COVID-19. These masks and sanitizers will be used by the health department for the protection of our COVID healthcare warriors, who are still on duty. We are committed to fill the demand-supply gap for preventive, protective solutions, including sanitizers and masks for all our health care workers and frontline workforce.”This is a private-public partnerships model with state health departments, excise authorities coming together for preventive healthcare support for personal protection of the front-line workers, and the protection of those affected.Other than the healthcare workers, some of the beneficiaries have been thePernod Ricard India is in full solidarity with the authorities and professionals working day in and day out to maintain peace and keep citizens out of danger’s way in these tough and unpredictable times.“Protecting the police personnel who are at the forefront of this fight against the pandemic is paramount to the police department and Pernod Ricard India has extended their valuable support to the Punjab Police in our service to the people.”Transporters are an integral part of India’s supply chain system and have proven to be the backbone for most industries. During this pandemic, when the whole country is under lockdown, these truck drivers are continuing to do their duty to maintain the supply of essential commodities. Recognizing their contribution to the society and supporting them during this crucial time, Pernod Ricard India Foundation has extended its support by providing them with preventive equipment like sanitizers and masks.Source: Businesswire