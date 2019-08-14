Peter England Joins Forces with the Upcoming Bollywood Movie ‘Mission Mangal’ to Style Akshay Kumar

Peter England , the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. has styled the lead actor Akshay Kumar who plays Rakesh Dhawan in the first space film of Indian cinema Mission Mangal, releasing this Independence Day August 15 . In the movie the protagonist, who is the torchbearer of a team, stands against all odds and leads India to become the fourth country to successfully complete a mission to Mars. The versatile actor well-known for portraying brave and insightful roles will be sporting tailored formal wear from Peter England, as he pilots a team of 5 women scientists to make one of the toughest missions in history of ISRO successful, with modest investments and resources. To commemorate the partnership the brand has unveiled a limited edition Mission Mangal Collection across leading stores in the country along with a 30 seconds co-branded video in over 2100 cinema screens, televisions and digital platforms, across India.

The Mission Mangal Collection is a celebration of the finest quality formal wear, rooted in functionality and style which will cater to the dynamic lifestyle of contemporary professionals from different walks of life. The range will feature shirts with clean aesthetics ranging from Rs. 1399 to Rs. 1699. This exclusive association between India’s leading fashion powerhouse for men and the most awaited movie of the year is unique owing to the coordination between Peter England, Fox Star Studios, Cape of Good Films, Hope Production and MATES – the entertainment unit of Madison World. This will further highlight Peter England’s deep-rooted commitment to impeccable style, dynamism, determination and versatility; identical to an astute leader portraying grit and resilience.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Manish Singhai, Chief Operating Officer, Peter England, said, “We have been styling the progressive men of the country for over 20 years now. We are excited about our partnership with Mission Mangal as it is a natural fit to our core proposition. Peter England’s brand philosophy has always reflected a winning mindset. The brand is devoted to create an unparalled fashion experience at an unmatched value. In the movie, Akshay Kumar exudes a sense of winning style that is fashion-forward, aspirational and innovative. We are delighted to translate the same energy and style through our Mission Mangal collection. Our journey with this movie is a well-stitched partnership, a brand story which values commitment to craftsmanship. The whole mood and narrative around the protagonist brings the character out with perfection.”

Jagan Shakti, Director, Mission Mangal said, “Mission Mangal resonates with the brand’s ethos who are making their mark in the real world. Be it fighting for success or never giving up on your dreams. Peter England boosts confidence with their clothing that stands for “Great Fashion at Great Value.”

The brand has launched an extensive digital and ATL campaign, which includes a 30 seconds co-branded video, which puts the spotlight on Akshay Kumar aka, Rakesh Dhawan who in the film is sporting the finest Peter England shirts in classic colours. The visuals reassert his undefeated spirit similar to his fashion choices, which convey determination and fortitude. The campaign is live across television channels and social media platforms bringing forth innovative content for fans pertaining to the movie. This also includes promotion across select venues including high streets and over 2100 cinema screens.

About Peter England

Peter England is the most loved and the one of the largest menswear brands in India. It sells more than 10 million garments every year across 800+ exclusive stores, 2000+ Multi‐brand outlets and across 400+ towns. The brand also holds a strong e-commerce presence. The newest retail offering from the brand called Men’s Obsession Store is a large format store which houses over 2000+ unique designs at an unmatched value. The vast collection of latest fashion trend meant for every occasion allows the brand to reach an expanded cohort of customers. Peter England has been voted as India's Most Trusted Apparel Brand for 7 consecutive years by the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey. The brand is committed to offering varied styles across categories starting from an attractive price of Rs. 999.

A quintessential British brand, Peter England was first launched in India by Madura Fashion and Lifestyle (previously known as Madura Garments) in the mid‐price segment in 1997; the company acquired the world rights for the brand in 2000. What began humbly as a brand of honest shirts in 1997, in India, is today a complete lifestyle brand with merchandise available for every day and for all special occasions With a strong foothold in formal and causal menswear segments Peter England offers great fashion for young men at an attainable price point. The brand’s formal wear range combines high fashion, impeccable fits along with a wide selection of highly curated looks for the modern professionals who seek individuality. With contemporary styling, easy care fabric and travel friendly features the line ranges from crisp formal shirts, well-tailored suits, jackets and trousers. The casual wear range is a highly eclectic line with a stylish range of washed cotton shirts, denims, cargo bottoms, graphic tees, polo, sweaters and Indie Kurtas. The 'Elite’ line from the brand brings together premium formal wear with emphasis on fine detailing with a hint of colour, comfort and panache. While the assorted collection of ties, pocket squares, leather belts, wallets and footwear asserts a distinctive and prominent style statement, the finely crafted vests, boxer shorts and briefs from the newly launched innerwear line from the brand ensures highest comfort and great fit to the wearer.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

ABFRL is a part of USD 48.3 billion Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 8,118 cr. spanning retail space of 7.5 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2019), it is India’s first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

As a fashion conglomerate, ABFRL has a strong network of 2,714 brand stores across 750 cities in the country. It is present across18000+ multi-brand outlets and 5000+ point of sales in department stores across India. It has a repertoire of leading brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England established for over 25 years.

Pantaloons is one of India’s largest value fashion store brand. The International Brands portfolio boasts of – The Collective, India's largest multi-brand retailer of international brands and select mono-brands such as Ted Baker, Ralph Lauren, American Eagle and Simon Carter.