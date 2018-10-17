  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Oct 2018, Edition - 1191, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Trump gives Saudi Arabia benefit of doubt in journalist’s disappearance
  • Woman devotee stopped by protesters from entering Sabarimala
  • Congress questions Kerala CM’s visit to UAE, says ‘his visit shows insensitivity & arrogance’
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

PhonePe Offers Flat Rs.100 Cashback to Jio Customers on Their First Transaction on PhonePe App

by businesswireindia.com

October 17, 2018

Business Wire India
PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform, announced a lucrative offer exclusively for Jio customers. Customers can now avail a Flat Rs.100 cashback on their first transaction on PhonePe App. The cashback is only applicable for new PhonePe customers who do a Jio recharge for Rs.149 or above and pay through UPI.
 
Jio customers can now enjoy unlimited calling & 1.5 GB daily data for 28 days at an effective price of Rs.49 & for 84 days at an effective price of Rs.299.
 
To avail the offer, all a customer has to do is:
  • Download & Register on the PhonePe App and link their bank account to UPI
  • Click on the “Recharge” icon app
  • Select the Jio number they wish to recharge for and select the Jio recharge plan (Example – Rs.149 or Rs.399)
  • Complete the payment using UPI
  • Customer will get the cashback as soon as the transaction is successful 

Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿