PhonePe Offers Flat Rs.100 Cashback to Jio Customers on Their First Transaction on PhonePe App

by businesswireindia.com

PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform, announced a lucrative offer exclusively for Jio customers. Customers can now avail a Flat Rs.100 cashback on their first transaction on PhonePe App. The cashback is only applicable for new PhonePe customers who do a Jio recharge for Rs.149 or above and pay through UPI.Jio customers can now enjoy unlimited calling & 1.5 GB daily data for 28 days at an effective price of Rs.49 & for 84 days at an effective price of Rs.299.To avail the offer, all a customer has to do is:Source: Businesswire