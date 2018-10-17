17 Oct 2018, Edition - 1191, Wednesday
PhonePe Offers Flat Rs.100 Cashback to Jio Customers on Their First Transaction on PhonePe App
by businesswireindia.com
October 17, 2018
Business Wire India
PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform, announced a lucrative offer exclusively for Jio customers. Customers can now avail a Flat Rs.100 cashback on their first transaction on PhonePe App. The cashback is only applicable for new PhonePe customers who do a Jio recharge for Rs.149 or above and pay through UPI.
Jio customers can now enjoy unlimited calling & 1.5 GB daily data for 28 days at an effective price of Rs.49 & for 84 days at an effective price of Rs.299.
To avail the offer, all a customer has to do is:
- Download & Register on the PhonePe App and link their bank account to UPI
- Click on the “Recharge” icon app
- Select the Jio number they wish to recharge for and select the Jio recharge plan (Example – Rs.149 or Rs.399)
- Complete the payment using UPI
- Customer will get the cashback as soon as the transaction is successful
Source: Businesswire