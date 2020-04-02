Pick a Side and Scramble Your Starfighters in Star Wars™: Starfighter Missions!

by businesswireindia.com

Joymax Corp. (KOSDAQ 101730) and Lucasfilm have developed Star Wars: Starfighter Missions – the first Star Wars flight shooter for mobile devices. With intuitive controls, impressive graphics, and gripping gameplay, Star Wars: Starfighter Missions is a must-have for Star Wars fans and gamers alike. Players can choose to fight for the light or the dark side, collecting and upgrading over 80 iconic starfighters, leading three starfighters in fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled battles. Fans can also take iconic ships and fight above well-known planets, reliving iconic battles in the Star Wars galaxy from the Classic or New Trilogies. Star Wars: Starfighter Missions is set to release in select countries in Asia in 2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Anyone who has ever seen a space battle in Star Wars has dreamt of piloting a starfighter,” says Gilhyung Lee, CEO of Joymax Corp. “It has been a great pleasure to work with Lucasfilm in developing Star Wars: Starfighter Missions specifically for Japan, Korea, and SEA. Now, players will be able to fly iconic Star Wars starfighters wherever they are in this new mobile game."

Players can choose to fight for the light or the dark side, collecting and upgrading over 80 iconic starfighters, leading three starfighters in fast paced, adrenaline-fueled battles. Fans can also take iconic ships and fight above well-known planets, reliving iconic battles in the Star Wars galaxy from the Classic or New Trilogies.



Players can assemble their own unique team of starfighters from a variety of classes with differing abilities. By swapping in starfighters during epic dogfights, players will be able to deploy powerful weapons that are unique to different starfighter classes. After defeating their enemies in battle, players will be able to collect and upgrade iconic starfighters, including Han Solo's Millennium Falcon, Luke Skywalker's X-wing, and Darth Vader's TIE Advanced. By strategizing which starfighters to take into battle, based off of their play style and starfighter collection, players will be able to compete for higher and higher ranks via the League Ranking System. They can also join a guild sharing tips and tricks with friends. The game also features the Decal System, which allows players to customize the appearance of starfighters by applying different skins and thus able to create their own unique team.

This game supports various game modes including:



Campaign Battle: provides players with high experience points, items, and new starfighters as they complete each stage.

provides players with high experience points, items, and new starfighters as they complete each stage. Epic Battle: inspired by iconic battles from the Star Wars movies and rewards users with hero class starfighters that aren’t available in the Campaign mode.

inspired by iconic battles from the Star Wars movies and rewards users with hero class starfighters that aren’t available in the Campaign mode. Challenge: allows users to compete with other players to pass as many trials as possible and rise up the rankings.



For more information, please check the game’s official website. www.starwarsstarfightermissions.com. Star Wars: Starfighter Missions is set to release in select countries in Asia in 2020.





Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.



About Joymax Corporation



Joymax Corp. is a Korean mobile game developer founded in 1997, well recognized for its development skills in various genres of games, namely [Silkroad Online] and [Wind Runner]. As a subsidiary of Wemade Group (KOSDAQ:112040), a Korean game developer who became one of the leaders in the Korean gaming industry with an explosive success of [The Legend of Mir] series, the company provides enjoyment to global users. It has a vast global network, including the United States of America, Russia, Germany, and China. The company will make consistent efforts to create various genres of games to fulfill users' needs. For more information, please refer to www.joymax.co.kr.

