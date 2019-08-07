Pidilite Industries Limited Reports Consolidated Net Sales Growth of 10 Percent Over the Same Quarter Last Year, EBITDA Growth at 16 Percent

by businesswireindia.com

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net sales at Rs 2,006 Cr grew by 10% over the same quarter last year.

EBITDA before non-operating income stood at Rs 444 Cr and grew by 16% over the same quarter last year given the input cost led improvement in gross margins by 1%.

Profit after tax at Rs 294 Cr grew by 22% over the same quarter last year.

Net sales at Rs 1,768 Cr grew by 11% over the same quarter last year with underlying sales volume & mix growth of 6%. This was driven by a 6% growth in sales volume & mix of Consumer & Bazaar products and 12% growth in sales volume & mix of Industrial Products.

EBITDA before non-operating income stood at Rs 418 Cr and grew by 16% over the same quarter last year given the input cost led improvement in gross margins by 1%.

Profit after tax stood at Rs.288 Cr grew by 8% over the same quarter last year. Excluding income from inter-company transfer of intangible assets and effect of tax thereon, in same period last year, grew by 19% over the same quarter last year.

Pidilite Industries Limited, India’s leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.Commenting on the quarter performance, Mr. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd, said:Source: Businesswire