Pidilite Industries Reports Standalone Net Sales Growth of 4 Percent Over the Same Quarter Last Year, and PAT Growth of 33 Percent for Quarter Ended 30th September, 2019

by businesswireindia.com

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net sales at Rs 1,797 Cr grew by 3% over the same quarter last year. Net sales for the half-year ended stood at Rs 3,803 Cr and grew by 7% over the same period last year.

EBITDA before non-operating income stood at Rs 369 Cr and marginally declined by 0.6% over the same quarter last year, on account of higher A & SP spends. EBITDA for the half-year ended stood at Rs 813 Cr and grew by 8% over the same period last year.

Profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 325 Cr grew by 41% (excluding exceptional items* grew by 49%) over the same quarter last year, mainly on account of reduction in tax rates by the government. For the half-year ended, profit after tax at Rs 620 Cr grew by 31% (excluding exceptional items* grew by 36%).

Net sales at Rs 1,562 Cr grew by 4% over the same quarter last year with underlying sales volume & mix growth of 1%. This was driven by a 13% growth in sales volume & mix of Industrial Products and decline of 1% in sales volume & mix of Consumer & Bazaar Products. Net sales for the half year ended stood at Rs 3,330 Cr and grew by 7% over the same period last year.

EBITDA before non-operating income stood at Rs 352 Cr and grew by 1% over the same quarter last year, on account of higher A & SP spends. EBITDA for YTD Sept’19 stood at Rs 770 Cr and grew by 9% over the same period last year.

PAT at Rs 324 Cr grew by 33% over the same quarter last year. PAT grew by 49%, excluding exceptional items* and dividend income from subsidiaries and effect of tax thereon, in previous corresponding quarter. Effective tax rate for the quarter has been reduced from 33% to 7.5% due to reduction in corporate tax rate and remeasurement of deferred tax liability. For the half year ended, PAT at Rs 612 Cr grew by 20%. PAT grew by 34% excluding exceptional items* and income from inter-company transfer of intangible assets and dividend income from subsidiaries and effect of tax thereon, in same period last year.

*Exceptional item represents impairment loss on plant and machinery held for sale amounting to Rs. 22 Cr in the current period and in value of investment amounting to Rs. 2 Cr in the previous period.* Exceptional item represents impairment loss on plant and machinery held for sale amounting to Rs. 22 Cr in current period.Commenting on the quarter performance, Mr. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd, said:Source: Businesswire