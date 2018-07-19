  • Download mobile app

19 Jul 2018

Piramal Enterprises Annual Report FY2017 Receives Global Recognition; 2nd Best From India & Featured Among Top 50 in Asia-Pacific Region at the League of American Communications Professional Awards

by businesswireindia.com

July 19, 2018

Business Wire India

  • Receives Global Recognition: Silver Award in Conglomerates, Holding Companies, Diversified Interest category at the global level
  • The award recognises best practices in international financial reporting
Piramal Enterprises (PEL) (‘PEL’, NSE: PEL, BSE: 500302), one of India’s large diversified conglomerates, was 2nd best from India (across all industries) for its Annual Report FY2017 and among the Top 50 Reports in Asia-Pacific region (across all industries) at the Vision Awards Annual Report Competition 2017, held by the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP). In addition, PEL also won the Silver Award in ‘Conglomerates, Holding Companies, Diversified Interest’ category at the global level. This award benchmarks and recognises the best practices in international financial reporting.

Built on its core values of Knowledge, Action, Care & Impact, Piramal Group is committed to ensuring the highest standards of transparency, communication and excellence in all its financial and non-financial disclosures and reporting, including governance and ethics.

Mr. Vijay Shah, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises Limited, said, “We are delighted that Piramal Enterprises’ Annual Report FY2017 was once again recognised at the Vision Awards 2017, alongside some of the top global companies. This award is a testament of our continued efforts at improving the quality and transparency of our disclosures and enhancing the depth of our reporting, enabling investors to make informed decisions.”

PEL’s Annual Report FY2017 demonstrated the company’s ability to consistently transform, evolve, create positive change by efficient capital allocation, strong corporate governance, and foster an entrepreneurial spirit through a values-driven culture.

The Vision Awards Annual Report Competition 2017 drew one of the largest number of submissions ever representing companies across a broad range of industries and organisational sizes. Nearly 1,000 entries were received in this year’s competition, including multiple Fortune 500 companies.

The League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP) is an association established in 2001 in order to create a forum within the public relations industry that facilitates discussion of bestin-class global practices within the profession while also recognising those who demonstrate exemplary communication capabilities. The Vision Award in one the largest annual report competitions in the world. Source: Businesswire

