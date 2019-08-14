PM Consulting brings John Maxwell’s 6th Live2Lead Leadership Event in India

Prime Meridian Consulting India Pvt. Ltd. (PM Consulting), a premium leadership and organisational development company, is bringing Live2Lead leadership event in India on October 11, 2019 at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram. Live2Lead is the most reputed and recognised leadership gathering developed by ‘The John Maxwell Company’ which offers an opportunity to community and area leaders to watch, listen and learn from world-renown leaders while networking with other leaders.

Pavan with John Maxwell

Held annually, this event will open for registration at 3.15 pm and will commence at 6.30 pm with address to participants by Pavan Bakshi, CEO of PM Consulting who is also a certified speaker, coach and facilitator of the John Maxwell Team and is in its mentorship program for the last five years. Some other significant corporate leaders will also be present at the event to share their LeaderShift moments. The four hour long event will conclude at 10.30 pm.

Gurugram is the only city in India and one of the 300 cities of the world which will receive the simulcast of Live2Lead Leadership Event being presented live in Atlanta, Greater Binghamton.

Pavan Bakshi, CEO, Prime Meridian Consulting India Pvt. Ltd.

Sharing more about the event, Pavan Bakshi, CEO, Prime Meridian Consulting India Pvt. Ltd. says, “Live2Lead is designed to deliver the very best leadership content to inspire and motivate you and your team. You shall learn from world-class leadership experts, and leave the event prepared to implement a new action plan, and start leading with renewed passion and commitment. We guarantee you will leave equipped and excited to lead and create change with renewed passion.”

The speakers of the event are John C Maxwell, Rachel Hollis, Angela Ahrendts, Marcus Buckingham and Chris Hogan who are experts to bring new life into leadership roles and journeys through new perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways.

About PM Consulting

Prime Meridian Consulting India Private Limited is a company incorporated with the purpose of “building leaders everywhere". It helps people perform at world-class levels at every stage of Organisation. It’s an end-to-end leadership development and human transformation consulting services company, providing coaching, training and consulting interventions. Delivering solutions for success, the facilitators here have delivered programs to the workforce of many large and medium corporations like Aditya Birla Group, Akzo Nobel, Advisory Board, British Gas, Broadcom, Cairns India, Citrix India and Singapore, Ericsson, EMC, Fortis Hospitals, GAIL, Godrej, Glenmark, HP, Honda Scooters, IBM, ING Life, Kotak Life Insurance, Mahindra Finance, Mastek, Ranbaxy, Sundaram Finance, Syntel, Tata Capital, TAFE, Target and Sri Lanka Telecom among many other companies. Prime Meridian Consulting programs provide a right blend of theory and practice, which stems from the ideology of building on practical skills with a solid foundation of theory to help harness the latent talent within the organization to meet the organizational goals.

About Speakers of Live2Lead

John C. Maxwell: The #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach and speaker who has been identified as the #1 leader in business by the American Management Association and the world’s most influential leadership expert by Business Insider & Inc.

Rachel Hollis: The #1 New York Times & #1 USA Today Bestselling Author, a top business podcaster and one of the most sought-after motivational speakers in the world. Also, known as “The Tony Robbins for Women” because of her motivational, high energy style and unique ability to empower & embolden a female audience.

Angela Ahrendts: She was most recently Senior Vice-President of Apple Retail based in Cupertino, CA. Before her transition to Apple, Angela served at Burberry as CEO for nearly nine years where her leadership focus on culture, values and positive energy resulted in tripling the business and quadrupling the share price. Angela has consistently been recognized by Forbes, Fortune and the BBC as a top 100 Global Executive.

Marcus Buckingham: A global researcher and thought leader focused on unlocking strengths, increasing performance and pioneering the future of how people work. Building on nearly two decades of experience as a Senior Researcher at Gallup Organization and guides the vision of ADP Research Institute as Head of People + Performance research.

Chris Hogan: The #1 national best-selling author of Everyday Millionaire and Retire Inspired: It’s Not an Age, It’s a Financial Number. For over a decade, Hogan has served at Ramsey solutions, spreading a message of hope and financial peace across the country as a financial coach and Ramsey Personality. Hogan helps people plan their future and reach their retirement goals through his Retire Inspired Podcast and live speaking events.