Idea Guru advices on solving problems in industries

November 10, 2017

Daniel Barth, popularly known as “Idea Guru” was in Coimbatore for a two day workshop organised by Young Indians and offered tips to entrepreneurs on design thinking and the ways to implement it to solve problems in industries.

