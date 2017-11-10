Idea Guru advices on solving problems in industries

Covai Post Network
November 10, 2017
Daniel Barth, popularly known as “Idea Guru” was in Coimbatore for a two day workshop organised by Young Indians and offered tips to entrepreneurs on design thinking and the ways to implement it to solve problems in industries.
