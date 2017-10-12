13 Oct 2017, Edition - 822, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • There should be an enquiry against Amit Shah’s son if there is a prima facie case against him: Datatrey Hosbole
  • Srinagar: All govt. schools & colleges remain shut as students to hold protest against braid chopping incidents.
  • Chennai: VK Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru’s central prison as her parole ends today.
  • Honeypreet fled from Sirsa in Congress leader’s cavalcade.
“My vote is for my dad Kamal Haasan”: Shruti Haasan

Covai Post Network
October 12, 2017

Shruti Haasan speaks to Covai Post about acting , singing and how she now is well into both even as she only wanted to focus on signing initially.

