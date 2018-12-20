PR Professionals’ Third Offshore Office Comes up in Bahrain

PR Professionals, India’s leading PR firm recently started operations in Kingdom of Bahrain under its global expansion plan. The Manama (KOB) office became PRP’s third international office after London and Germany. The firm initiated its global operations early this year and achieved its first phase target of establishing operations in Europe and Middle East within the year. PRP’s operation in Bahrain is supported by country’s leading event management company Room 32, a subsidiary of Mcindies Holding Company, the group that publishes Bahrain’s largest English daily – Daily Tribune.

P Unnikrishnan, Chairman, Mcindies. with Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, MD, PR Professionals

Speaking on the occasion Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, Founder, and Managing Director, PR Professionals said, “We are overjoyed to announce our Bahrain operations and our partnership with Room 32. I am sure that, we will complement each other with our business and expertise. Our collaborative approach will allow us to offer our clients with strategies built on local knowledge, regional support and global reach.”

With legacy of over two decades, Mcindies Holding Company operates in the fields of education, media, and finance. Apart from Daily Tribune, The group also publishes a weekly – Weekender and a Malayalam daily – 4 PM News. The group started Bahrain’s first FM Radio channel and will soon be starting first Indian FM Radio channel in Saudi Arabia. The group also represent few major Indian electronic channels like Star, Asianet News and 657AM in Bahrain. The media major of Bahrain and the communication experts from India signed a MoU recently in Manama.

“We are glad to partner with India’s leading Public Relation Company, PR Professionals. The tie-up will extend our portfolio and help us in offering a broader spectrum of services to our clients,” said P Unnikrishnan, Chairman, Mcindies.

Under its global expansion strategy, PRP plans to strengthen its reach and brand presence in European and Middle Eastern markets. The company will also be exploring opportunities in other markets and look forward to open many more offices abroad.

PRP started off in the year 2011 with a handful of people and in fast forward seven years have grown steadily with a compound annual growth rate of almost 72 percent since 2014. The firm started with real estate clients but with time it branched out to many other verticals like education, telecom, Infrastructure, health, logistics, etc. Currently PRP offers a pan India reach with its 9 offices and over 105 employees and 150+ associates. The three offshore offices in UK, Germany and Bahrain will strengthen its reach globally.

PR Professionals is an organization which believes in innovation and understands the need of their customers by building a cordial relationship with them. “Our strengths lie in making the most effective communication strategies and executing them with precision and flair. What sets us apart from others is we have been pushing the boundaries of communications and setting yardsticks with our imagination, ingenuity and alertness for our clients,” added Mr. Tiwari.

PR Professionals is an ISO-9001 certified company that is working with myriad ministries for social welfare and has been working incessantly in association with UNICEF for the welfare of children. The company has been at the forefront in popularising various government initiatives like Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. The company is also associated with an NGO named Rise Always Welfare Society (RAWS) that strives to fight issues like hunger and malnutrition in India. The organisation also works with Nirbhya Jyoti Trust and assist women who have been the victim of any heinous crimes. PRP Group through its fully owned subsidiary EduProfessionals offers top notch career guidance and support to the students to realize their true potential.