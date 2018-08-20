  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
  • CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
  • More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
  • The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
  • The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
  • 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
  • ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
  • Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
Prasoon Sharma Invited by Organisation Working for Congressional Gold Medal for Mahatma Gandhi

by businesswireindia.com

August 20, 2018

Business Wire India

During India Day Parade in New York, US Congresswomen Carolyn B. Maloney said, "#Gandhi's historic Satyagraha Movement of nonviolent resistance inspired a nation and the world. His impact deserves recognition, which is why I'm introducing legislation to posthumously award him the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the US."
 
Mr Prasoon Sharma, Director India Global, who has been selected by Mahatma Gandhi’s Alma matter – UCL, London & New York University for Global Public policy leadership program, was invited by Dr Neeta Jain, Chairman International Ahmisa Foundation (IAF)’s float as Honorary Guest. Dr Neeta Jain along with Federation of Indian Association, US team is working hard to get this legislation passed.

Mr Prasoon Sharma said it will be a historic tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth anniversary (Oct 2, 2018). Today’s world critically needs Gandhian principle’s of non-violence and peace. Source: Businesswire

TCP's LGBT Pride

