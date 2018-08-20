Prasoon Sharma Invited by Organisation Working for Congressional Gold Medal for Mahatma Gandhi

by businesswireindia.com

During India Day Parade in New York, US Congresswomen Carolyn B. Maloney said, "#Gandhi's historic Satyagraha Movement of nonviolent resistance inspired a nation and the world. His impact deserves recognition, which is why I'm introducing legislation to posthumously award him the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the US."Mr Prasoon Sharma, Director India Global, who has been selected by Mahatma Gandhi’s Alma matter – UCL, London & New York University for Global Public policy leadership program, was invited by Dr Neeta Jain, Chairman International Ahmisa Foundation (IAF)’s float as Honorary Guest. Dr Neeta Jain along with Federation of Indian Association, US team is working hard to get this legislation passed.Mr Prasoon Sharma said it will be a historic tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150Birth anniversary (Oct 2, 2018). Today’s world critically needs Gandhian principle’s of non-violence and peace.Source: Businesswire