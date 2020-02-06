Predictive Homeopathy Hosts International Seminar Attends Live Cases too

Covai Post Network

In a first-of-its kind initiative, MD doctors from all across Europe are attending a seminar ‘Predictive Homeopathy – International Seminar 2020’, organized by renowned Indian Homeopath Dr. Prafull Vijayakar and his school in Mumbai. The 10-day event, scheduled for 27th January-7th Feb 2020, is being held at Predictive Homeopathy’s Corporate Office in Khar West. This is the first ever international seminar on predictive homeopathy in India, where not only the new findings from the field are being presented, but live cases of patients are being taken on stage too.

L-R: Dr. Akshata Mallya (CEO), Dr. Ambrish Vijayakar (Director), Dr. Prafull Vijayakar (Chairman), Dr. Tarang Vijayakar (Director)

The event, graced by 30 European doctors, was inaugurated by Dr. Prafull Vijayakar & Dr. Ambrish Vijayakar. In course of the seminar, recent breakthroughs and research carried out by Dr. Prafull Vijayakar and his team are being shared with the attendees, that focus on relevance of modern homeopathy treating a wide variety of diseases. One of the largest gathering of European homeopaths in India, this also happens to be the only platform, where live cases are being attended and discussed.

Talking about the initiative, Dr. Prafull Vijayakar said, “An age-old method of treatment, homeopathy has also evolved with time and there have been a lot of breakthroughs in the field. Predictive homeopathy in India has reached a height with its findings and research to treat a wide variety of diseases, that needs to be shared with the world as well as patients. This international seminar is an occasion to spread that knowledge in presence of the renowned European homeopaths.”

Predictive Homeopathy by Dr. Prafull Vijayakar is the only school of homeopathy, that has received affiliation from ECPD UN. Besides, it’s also the only school of homeopathy, that assimilates Genetics and embryology. Conducting more than thousands of seminars across the world, the institute is now hosting this kind of an event for the first time in this country.

About Predictive Homeopathy

Predictive Homeopathy is the only school of Homoeopathy which is recognized by United Nations today as Right and Scientific. They are the only school of thought in the world dealing with so called Incurable Untouchable cases. Based On Teachings of Dr. Prafull Vijayakar which is recognized by the European Centre for Peace and Development (ECPD) Of The University For Peace Established By United Nations. It’s a registered organization and Institution established for the upliftment of the science of Homoeopathy. Dr. Prafull Vijayakar, who has tried to explain the principles of practice of Homoeopathy on the basis of cellular Biology, embryology and Genetics. In doing so he has succeeded to a great extent in removing the tentativeness and uncertainty in Homoeopathic practice thus making young homoeopaths more sure in their practice.

Source: Newsvior