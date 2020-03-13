Pregna International Ltd. Marks Its 30th Anniversary With the Launch of "Freedom for Life" Campaign for Eloira

by businesswireindia.com

Pregna International Ltd. announced the launch of its “Freedom for Life” campaign for Eloira (Hormonal IUS) during the 63rd edition of AICOG (All India Congress of Obstetrics & Gynaecology) 2020 at Lucknow, India.

The Campaign assures lifetime benefits to all those who choose Eloira.

“Hormonal Intra-Uterine systems are one of the most effective methods of reversible contraceptives available to women. Earlier, there was a single brand available in India which made the product unaffordable to many. In 2013, Pregna launched Eloira in India, benefiting thousands of women. However, there are still millions of women who are unable to access to their desired contraceptive needs as Hormonal IUS is perceived to be very costly, needing to be replaced every 5 years. Pregna wants to break the barriers in the minds of doctors and women that Hormonal IUS is unaffordable. Once a woman uses Eloira, she can return to her doctor after the completion of the product’s life (5 years) and get another Eloira free of cost, for the rest of her life!” says Manmohan Taparia (Marketing Manager, Pregna International).

“In the past 30 years, more than 100 million women world over have supported Pregna by using our IUDs and placing their trust in us. It’s time we give back to the society and share with them the benefits of a highly effective contraceptive method. Freedom for Life is a small way of saying Thank you,” says Mukul Taparia, Managing Director of Pregna International.

Copper bearing IUDs have been around for many decades. Device combined with the hormone Levonorgestrel is commonly called as Hormonal Intra-Uterine system (IUS). The hormone is released at a very slow rate inside the uterine cavity and the localized effect of hormone not only helps in preventing pregnancy but also in treating other disorders such as abnormal uterine bleeding. It is considered to be one of the most effective forms of contraception (effectiveness > 99.8%).

A large number of women in India (18%) who visit their Gynaecologists are seeking treatment for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding as per a research article.

“NICE guidelines and FOGSI guidelines consider the Hormonal IUS as an effective alternative to hysterectomy and a treatment for endometriosis, heavy blood loss, and painful menstrual cramping,” says Dr. Sharad Singh (Medical Director, Pregna International). “Anaemia is extremely common in women. Hormonal IUS can be used easily by such women and may help them in increasing their Haemoglobin levels.”

Pregna is a leading Contraceptive Solutions Organization and has been serving women since 1991. Pregna is spread across 140 countries globally, partnering with social marketing organizations as well as private distributors in the area of Intra- uterine devices.

Pregna is the largest IUD manufacturer in the world, having served over 100 million women worldwide.

