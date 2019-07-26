  • Download mobile app
26 Jul 2019, Edition - 1473, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Want to withdraw plea for floor test: 2 Karnataka MLAs to SC
  • NDA Govt have rejected the intolerance charges under their regime in India.
  • UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to chair Congress MP meet.
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Principal Mutual Fund Appoints Ravi Gopalakrishnan as Head of Equity

by businesswireindia.com

July 26, 2019

Business Wire India

Principal Mutual Fund today announced the appointment of Mr. Ravi Gopalakrishnan as Head of Equity. In his new role, Mr. Gopalakrishnan will lead the equity investment function for Principal Funds along with his team of highly qualified and experienced equity analysts and fund managers.
 
Mr. Ravi Gopalakrishnan has more than 25 years of experience across mutual funds, portfolio management services and equity research. Most recently, Ravi was associated with Canara Robeco Asset Management Company as Head – Equity Investments, where he was responsible for managing their equity investment strategies, research and funds. Previously, he was CIO-Equities at Pramerica and has worked as Portfolio Advisor at Hudson Fairfax Group (USA). He also has previous work experience with Principal where he was responsible for managing individual investment portfolios for corporate and non-corporate clients.

Commenting on his appointment Mr. Lalit Vij, Managing Director at Principal Mutual Fund said, "We’re pleased to have Ravi re-join the Principal India business and apply his investment management and leadership skills and expertise to lead the next phase of Principal India asset management business."

Mr. Gopalakrishnan will also be designated Fund Manager for all schemes managed by P.V.K. Mohan. He is replacing Mohan who resigned from the company earlier this month. For more information, kindly refer to notice ad – https://bit.ly/2SETkIw Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿