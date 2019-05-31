Priyanka Varma Launches her Second Book ‘Girl in the City’

Priyanka Varma, a renowned fiction author has launched her second novel ‘Girl in the City’. The author has narrated the story of love and inspiration through the character Tanya.

Priyanka Varma

The book Girl in the City’s main character Tanya’s life is like a true Cinderella story – lost and found in her 10-year journey. Tanya began her 10-year sojourn as a naive and starry-eyed, Generation X with a dream to weave out her own identity amongst the many social and societal barriers. However, like those very enthusiastic Generation X women, she began to faulter and stumble at every step in each of these aspects of her life.

She, for a time period, fell into the spell of endless cycles of repetition and prolix. She was made to realize that in order to actually evolve in a positive and healthy way, she needed to step back, switch gears, revaluate her priorities and max out her abilities, all thanks to a guarded pace. Thanks to a reassuring presence in her life – her affirmer. He was her modern-day Charles Darwin. Despite leading a fast-paced life, he displayed qualities of being tenacious and resilient, preciously what she was lacking in her life.

Book Cover – Girl in the City

She was truly happy in his guidance. She wanted more from life, thereafter, she wanted him, so much.

Talking about her motivation to write the book, Priyanka Varma says, "Change is the only constant in life, it isn’t about the impact it has on you but about the way you respond to it. Being inactive towards changes stagnates your growth and perspective on life. Thus, to steer in the direction of inevitable change, you can either be destructive or constructive."

"You only need to keep in mind that conditions needn’t change, but the way you handle yourself needs to change. Circumstances exist for long periods of time, but you won’t thrive if you adapt poorly towards them. Thus, this catharsis, or change only happens successfully if one is inspired."

Published by Petals Publishers, the price of the book is Rs. 195/- with total 142 pages. The book is available online on Amazon.in.

About Priyanka Varma

Priyanka Varma is a graduate of University of Western Ontario, Toronto, Canada. She has lived in India, Middle East and Canada in her lifetime. She has done her schooling from Sacred Heart – Jamshedpur, Indian School Muscat – Oman and Milliken Mills High School – Canada.

In addition to her fervor for writing, she is a trained finance professional. She has worked for leading organizations such as Astral Media and Union Bank of Switzerland in Toronto as an analyst.

Her first novel, The Rite to Love, was published in November of 2015. It was based on her observations on a live-in relationship with a backdrop of morsels of being married. Contrasting the two with the barometer of being accepted. She has also blogged for TOI (Times of India), published her book of poems, Genesis, in 2015 and is also in process of publishing her second book of poems, Enshrined, in memory of her late father, Manu Varma.

During her high school years, she has volunteered for Women's College Hospital (Toronto) to raise awareness on post-partem care for women, Red Cross Canada and worked for a campaign called 'Rest Up-Save Your Neck' carried out by Insurance Bureau of Canada to raise awareness on injuries caused due to improper head-rest positioning in vehicles. She has also mentored troubled children for a program called 'Stand By Me' in London, Ontario (Canada) in university.

Her hobbies include reading (voraciously, she devours any narrative with a consequence), swimming (lives for that first dive in the pool after long, morose winters), writing ( thinks its the best way to express your most impertinent understanding of the world) and cooking (validates the fascinating correlation between recipes and the ways in which they seduce all the five senses).

Currently, and infinitely ever, relishing in the realm of motherhood. She is a mom to her 6 year-old, "MM" (mini-me) daughter named Aanya.

In the future, she would like to publish her third book, consisting of short narratives, for her child.

To know more, please visit: www.priyankavarma.com.