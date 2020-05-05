Productos Chata Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications

by businesswireindia.com

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Productos Chata, a leading regional food manufacturer based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, has switched from SAP to Rimini Street for support of its SAP ECC 6.0 system. By switching to Rimini Street Support, Productos Chata will receive the Company’s ultra-responsive, award-winning support, and realize significant savings on its annual SAP maintenance and support. With the savings achieved by switching to Rimini Street Support, Chata will invest in global export growth and new strategic business initiatives.

New IT Strategy Drives Decision to Reduce Vendor Reliance

Productos Chata has been operating for more than 50 years, producing and distributing its food products to thousands of corporate clients in Mexico, in addition to receiving wholesale orders daily. The company implemented its SAP system in 2006 to manage its global supply chain, HR and finance processes. To support the company’s business initiatives, Productos Chata was tasked with establishing a new IT strategy to maximize value across their entire IT landscape. With this new mandate, the company began exploring options to help optimize their IT infrastructure and software spend, identifying a huge savings opportunity in their SAP annual support.

“Technology directors and IT leaders in Mexico are tasked with supporting their organization’s growth strategies, improving efficiency and developing and implementing digital transformation strategies, all while reducing their overall IT costs,” said Eddy Verdugo, systems director, Productos Chata.

“We are pleased to welcome Productos Chata to our growing family of Mexican clients at Rimini Street, and we look forward to working together in the coming years as their trusted partner to support their mission-critical software,” said Edenize Maron, general manager, Latin America, Rimini Street. “Productos Chata selected Rimini Street to help accomplish its strategic IT objectives by reducing their SAP support and maintenance costs and helping them to avoid an expensive, disruptive and unnecessary move now to S/4HANA. Now Productos Chata can reinvest the savings into innovative manufacturing technology and other initiatives that create a competitive advantage to support their global growth.”

