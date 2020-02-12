Prometric Selected by F5 as New Global Exam Administrator

by businesswireindia.com

We’re excited to announce that after a rigorous review process, F5® has named Prometric® as a new delivery partner for The F5 Certified™ Professionals program. Under the agreement, F5’s certification candidates will have access to Prometric’s secure computer-based testing locations around the world—enabling F5 to enter more than 100 strategic markets where they did not previously have a testing presence.

Commenting on the new partnership, Prometric’s CRO Alex Paladino said, “Prometric is pleased to have been selected by F5 to be their new assessment delivery partner. As a user of their products, we know F5’s premiere application services have earned the company a well-deserved reputation of helping candidates develop career-advancing technical skills and earn higher-level certifications. We will look to add to their continued success by leveraging our understanding of F5’s specific needs, our global scale, and our innovative technology and operations.”

F5 will experience the same premier testing benefits and security that more than 300 leading certification and licensure organizations have entrusted Prometric to manage. Our industry-leading operations and service capabilities will provide F5’s global candidate base with a secure, controlled, and consistent testing environment in our more than 8,000 testing locations around the world, regardless of location. We will work closely with F5 from implementation through delivery to ensure their program requirements are completely satisfied.

F5’s Senior Manager of Global Training and Certifications Ken Salchow, Jr., DBA, had the following to say about the new partnership: “As our programs continue to grow, it is important to ensure ample access for our candidates to test without sacrificing the security and credibility of our program by using less-secure testing locations. By adding Prometric as a trusted delivery partner, we are not only providing more access in big markets and adding markets that were previously underserved, but also doing so in a secure, reliable fashion that preserves the integrity of our assessments and our program.”

