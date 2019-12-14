Protection Where You Need It: Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity’s Heat Shrink Tubing

by businesswireindia.com

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, provided Heat Shrink Tubing which is used for electrical insulation, mechanical protection, environmental sealing, and strain relief for applications such as back-end connector sealing, breakouts, and connector-to-cable transitions.

It is a solid alternative to taping, molding or potting. When heated, it conforms to the size and shape of the substrate beneath, enabling quick and easy installation. Its high expansion ratio makes it possible to repair most damaged cable jackets without removing connectors. Available in a wide range of materials, colors, and sizes, heat shrink tubing is delivered in forms such as spools, 1.2m lengths, and cut pieces. Clear types permit inspection of covered components and offer excellent transmittance of light.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005002/en/

Source: Businesswire