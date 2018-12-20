PTC Launches Charitable Giving Foundation

December 20, 2018
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the launch of the PTC Foundation to formalize and expand on its three decades of corporate philanthropy – with a focus on STEM and education, community, and employee giving. Rooted in its mission to help “Create a Better Reality,” the PTC Foundation allows community leaders to embrace technology through grant and in-kind software requests, while also empowering employees to positively impact their communities by providing PTC technology and financial grants to the organizations that matter to them.
“The establishment of this foundation is an extension of PTC’s commitment to social responsibility and embodies the values and passion of our employees,” said Aaron von Staats, general counsel of PTC and board member of the PTC Foundation. “Through the PTC Foundation, we intend to establish a legacy of social impact we can all be proud of.”
The PTC Foundation is the next step in PTC’s continued commitment to the global community and was created to enhance corporate social responsibility governance by consolidating philanthropic donations, enhancing the effectiveness and visibility of these activities, and directing donations toward causes with shared goals to drive positive impact. The PTC Foundation will focus its charitable giving primarily in three areas:
"It is our inherent role as a leading technology company to put innovation to work for good,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “I am proud to see PTC embrace a formalized strategy to empower employees and provide both technology and financial contributions to impact positive change.”
About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design, manufacture, operate, and service things in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based product lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physical and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and augmented reality technology today and drive the future of innovation.
PTC, the PTC Foundation, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005721/en/