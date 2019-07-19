PTW International Witnesses Continued Growth in Gaming and Technology Industries, Expands Operations in North America

by businesswireindia.com

Pole to Win International, Inc. (PTW), industry-leading video games and tech services outsourcer, today announced that it is expanding its global footprint with the opening of its Montreal site, outgrowing the current studio, on July 18, 2019. The need for this new site springs from the rapid growth and exponential expansion the company has achieved during the past decade, and a growing landscape for gaming and tech support in North America. Just last year alone, PTW worked with every top console company, two of the top Battle Royale games, as well as working on seven out of the past ten “Game of the Year” winners.

“We have seen massive growth across multiple verticals in the past few years and while our history is rooted in gaming, we continue to expand into new, ground-breaking verticals to meet the demand of our customers and partners. For example, we have recorded 22 million words in an impressive 37 languages and worked with four of the top 10 technology companies in North America alone. We not only help our clients deliver their stories, we connect and bring fun to the world,” said Deborah Kirkham, CEO of PTW. “Add to that our ever-expanding global footprint and you have the whole picture of our breadth and depth as a company.”

“Montreal is the largest video games hub in Canada and we believe our expertise lends itself to the ongoing growth the region will see moving forward. In addition, we have witnessed the ever-increasing innovation and development from the tech industry in Montreal. These two factors were the driving force behind our decision to expand our presence – it was an easy decision for the PTW team,” said North American Regional President, Kasturi Rangan.

“We heartily welcome Pole to Win to Montréal, which will support our entire video games ecosystem,” stated Hubert Bolduc, President and CEO of Montréal International. “The Québec video game industry has experienced a phenomenal 42% growth in the number of companies since 2015. The world's largest video games producers have successively chosen the city for its creative, vibrant and artistic culture, making it the 5th largest global hub and the top Canadian video game center.”

The Montreal site will offer Quality Assurance, Customer Service, Engineering, and Translation. With agents fluent in more than 30 languages, PTW is able to provide seamless multilingual translation, culturalization, and linguistic quality assurance for software and interactive entertainment content. The team is able to offer saleable solutions to clients of all sizes.

“PTW has already touched the lives of one billion gamers worldwide through our work. We see the opening of our new Montreal site as an opportunity to keep bringing our clients’ stories to the world,” concluded Kirkham.

About Pole To Win International

Pole To Win International, Inc. (PTW) is a leading games, digital entertainment and interactive media solutions provider with 16 offices in 10 countries worldwide. Our range of services include quality assurance, localization, customer experience, engineering and development services, and audio production services. Pole To Win Co., Ltd. and PTW combined offer 25 years’ experience and the infrastructure to create customized support for projects and clients of all sizes.

PTW, comprised of global subsidiaries, is a UK-based holding company formed in 2016 under the umbrella of Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings, Inc. which is listed on the 1st Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange as 3657. POLE TO WIN is a registered trademark of Pole To Win Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries. All rights reserved. For more information, visit https://www.ptw.com/

Stay connected with PTW on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Montréal International (www.montrealinternational.com)

Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the City of Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs.

About Investissement Québec (www.investquebec.com/quebec/en/)

Investissement Québec’s mission is to foster the growth of investment in Québec, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation in every region. The Corporation offers businesses a full range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investments, to support them at all stages of their development. It is also responsible for administering tax measures and prospecting for foreign investment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005821/en/

Source: Businesswire