Purina Strengthens Its Commitment to Pet Nutrition With the Launch of Flagship Brand PRO PLAN

by businesswireindia.com

PRO PLAN variants in India: PRO PLAN PUPPY: Medium and Large 2.5 kg @ Rs. 1575

PRO PLAN ADULT: Medium and Large 2.5kg @ Rs. 1390



Available in leading Vets and pets stores across top cities in India.

It is worth mentioning that the PRO PLAN PUPPY variant contains colostrum, the first milk produced by mother immediately after giving birth and a vital component for newborn pups. It is a groundbreaking innovation that is proven to enhance the immune response in puppies thereby stimulating their response to vaccines.

Purina, a leading pet care company, has expanded its product portfolio in India by introducing its flagship and billionaire brand PRO PLAN in the super-premium pet food segment.PRO PLAN, a three-decade-old brand, developed by Purina vets, food scientists and nutritionists, offers highly nutritious products for different life stages and breed sizes of dogs.PRO PLAN will be available in two variants – PRO PLAN PUPPY with OPTISTART and PRO PLAN ADULT withOPTIBALANCE.With an estimated 19 million pets in the country, the Indian pet food market holds a huge potential and is expected to double in value over the next five years. There is an increasing awareness about pet nutrition among Indian consumers largely driven by enhanced access to the internet.Purina ventured into the Indian market earlier this year with the launch of Supercoat range of dog food, which offers wholesome combination of high-quality natural ingredients.Purina PetCare believes that pets and people are better together and is committed to helping pets live longer, happier and healthier lives through proper nutrition and care. For almost 120 years, Purina has been one of the pioneers in providing nutritious and palatable products made to the highest standards of quality and safety. Purina scientists also led a 14-year study on the lifespan of dogs established that dogs fed to a lean body condition had a median lifespan which is 15% longer and were considerably healthier than their littermates. This reiterates the need for the right pet food for puppies and their holistic well-being.Source: Businesswire