Purpose-Built Wellness Residential Community to Be Developed in Phuket by Montara Hospitality Group

Montara Hospitality Group (MHG), the Bangkok-based developer behind the award-winning luxury resort destination Trisara and Michelin-starred PRU, announced the development of a comprehensive health and wellness residential community in Phuket, Thailand, to be completed in 2022.

MHG is investing over THB 6,600 million (USD 220 million) in the development of Tri Vananda, envisioned to become Asia’s largest and most comprehensive wellness residential community.

Tri Vananda will feature 298 villas, anchored by a wellness resort specializing in integrative and functional medicine and cognitive wellbeing in a sprawling hillside setting dotted with lakes and verdant gardens 20 minutes from the Phuket International Airport through lush green scenery.

The low-density development is situated on over 230 acres and will be built with sustainable practices in mind, aiming for net-zero emissions and LEED certification. Features include a tiered wetland filtration system with a botanical garden to collect, clean and store water; an organic, non-toxic farm to supply the restaurants onsite; nature trails; and renewable energy facilities such as floating solar panels on lakes.

Health and wellness amenities at Tri Vananda are designed to be best-in-class. A thoroughly equipped health center will feature consultation rooms, physiotherapy and TCM treatment rooms, a cognitive health center, and facilities for health diagnostics aimed at treating residents and guests with tailored programs. A mindfulness center on the lake will have an indoor hall and outdoor areas for meditation. Also situated on the lake are a spa with separate-sex thermal rooms, relaxation areas, a hammam, and private spa suites, and a fitness center with a 50-meter swimming pool, gym, sauna, juice bar and lake pier for recreational water sports. Finally, a dedicated club designed for teens and pre-teens will foster a wellness-led lifestyle for younger community members.

Two- and three-bedroom solar-powered residential villas ranging in size from 270 square meters to 750 square meters are designed by Habita Architects, renowned for their nature-focused work, together with Arsom Silp Institute of the Arts. The teams in both firms are led by National Artists and UNESCO-recognised architects. Interior design will be helmed by the award-winning P49 Deesign. Villa sales start in July 2020.

“With the future in mind, Tri Vananda will be a multigenerational community rooted in a way of life based on the principles of wellness, sustainability and hospitality. Here, our residents and guests will enjoy some of the most fundamental and cherished attributes for overall wellbeing like clean air and nature, which are increasingly lost in urban settings, while having access to proven health and wellness therapies and programs,” said CEO Kittisak Pattamasaevi.

Montara Hospitality Group was established by the Pattamasaevi family, the original shareholders and developers of the renowned Trisara on Phuket Island. The group also owns one-Michelin-starred PRU and Michelin Plate-designated Seafood at Trisara, plus the renowned Thai restaurant Praya Dining in Bangkok. Together with a team of experienced hoteliers, Montara Hospitality invests in best-in-class hospitality platforms that connect investors, lifestyle travelers, and innovative hoteliers. Montara’s properties include Phuket's most exclusive pool villa beach resort, Trisara; Bangkok's only river mansion boutique hotel, Praya Palazzo; and the innovative movie house-turned-hotel, Prince Theatre Heritage Stay in Bangrak. For more information on Montara, please visit www.montarahospitality.com.

