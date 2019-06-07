Put on Your Dancing Shoes for the Song “Chann Makhna”

It is said that music is a powerful medicine, it heals the soul, and these words cannot be overstated when it comes to Sheenu, who has made a debut in the music industry with her song, ‘Chann Makhna’, a feel good Punjabi Wedding number.

The song has been released by T-Series and exclusively airs on PTC Chakk De. The song is a rendition of the all the fun and gaiety that runs through a Punjabi wedding. It`s foot-tapping music has already gained more than 4 lakh viewers. The dynamic tempo, the peppy upbeat rhythm, along with the catchy play of words makes the song a true lyrical masterpiece which will definitely get you up on the floor and dancing.

The song flawlessly enlivens the essence of a true Punjabi wedding with lots of fun, music and dance. It is a quirky number with an interesting combination of beats and an ultimate Punjabi wedding feel for the entire family to dance together.

Sheenu, now 40, has set footprints as she ventures into the music industry. Sheenu, who worked as a pilot too, before she got married, had immense amount of talent as a dancer and singer; but her dancing career was tragically cut short when she met with an accident at the age of just 24-years. As a dancer and singer she gave many stage performances, ever since the accident left her with spinal cord & head injuries, which sent her into coma and took around two months to came out, her dream of following her passion of dancing crashed. Sheenu did not lose hope & fought back with support of her husband. Through intensive physiotherapy and yoga, she again started walking though with support. The fighter in her was never lost as she re-fuelled her passion to sing and make it big in life.

She is an epitome of inspiration to the women of the world and proves that women can do everything that they put their mind to. Her debut song, ‘Chann Makhna’ that has been composed by noted music director Sukh Pal Sukh, Designed and directed by Pradeep Singh, Founder and Director, Riyaaz Productions.The single has been produced by Sahil Kataria.

An overwhelmed Sheenu said, "God gave me a second life, am sure I lived despite such conditions so that I could adopt singing as a profession. Destiny helped me in meeting music composer Sukhpal Sukh ji and director Pradeep Singh ji, who motivated me to pursue my passion and believed in me. They helped me work hard on this project. I would have not been here had it not been for these two stalwarts of the Punjabi entertainment industry. Audience has utmost connect with regional music, therefore, I shall continue to sing more Punjabi songs for them but in different genres too, like folk, ballads and romantic."

Sunil Bansal, Coordinator, Singers’ Collective said, “We are elated to see singers like Sheenu, who have fought back all odds and have emerged as winners. Sheenu is an emerging talent in the Punjabi music industry and the melodious song that she has sung is sure to win hearts of the audience. Chan n Makhna will be the wedding song of the year.”

In collaboration with T-series and PTC Chakk de, Chann Makhna is on air to set the dancing mood.