Quanergy Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Production Certification

Quanergy Systems, Inc., a global leader in the design and development of solid state LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions, today announced that the production line for its solid state LiDAR sensors has achieved IATF 16949 certification.

The International Automotive Task Force (IATF) 16949 is a certification that denotes requirements for a quality management system for organizations within the automotive industry. To qualify and meet certification requirements, Quanergy’s solid state LiDAR production line underwent a thorough quantitative assessment, which consists of 113 tasks within 5 stages that are based on stringent automotive requirements and data obtained through Statistical Process Control (SPC) and Measurement System Analysis (MSA).

The qualification criteria to meet this certification requirement are critical steps towards Quanergy’s goal to bring automotive-grade solid state LiDAR sensors to market. Automotive-grade LiDAR sensors are built using rigorous production processes, which must pass tests that significantly reduce the failure rate of the sensors. While the certification process takes 24 months on average, as a result of Quanergy’s automated facilities, the company was able to gain qualification of this certification in 18 months.

“This latest certification of our production line is a monumental milestone for Quanergy and for the entire LiDAR community,” said Dr. Louay Eldada, CEO of Quanergy. “As automotive and technology companies converge towards a driverless future, the ability to produce automotive-grade solid state LiDAR sensors will be vital. As a result of our team’s hard work and commitment to achieving this certification, Quanergy is leading the way towards this reality.”

Quanergy’s vice president of quality and reliability, Bruce Shibuya, led Quanergy’s various departments and teams to meet this quality standard and achieve qualification of the IATF 16949 certification. Using advanced product quality planning (APQP), Shibuya coordinated internal teams across engineering, production, manufacturing and quality to run reliability tests on all components and completed assemblies as well as qualify the products to meet a strict set of requirements (e.g., thermal cycling, mechanical shock, electrical stress). An industry veteran, Shibuya has established high standards for product quality and reliability as the head of quality departments at companies including Toyota/Lexus, Hyundai/Kia, Nvidia and Jabil.

“IATF 16949 certification opens many doors for Quanergy, which is why our team poured so much effort into earning this distinction,” said Bruce Shibuya, Vice President of Quality and Reliability at Quanergy. “Going through this extremely rigorous process validated our understanding that Quanergy’s products are superior in terms of quality and reliability in all business segments that we are engaged in.”

This qualification of the certification follows the announcement earlier this month that Quanergy obtained another critical quality certification, ISO 9001:2015. As a result of these certifications, Quanergy will now begin mass production of its S3 solid state sensor on its newly certified line.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and controls. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers the world’s leading LiDAR sensors and software for the capture and processing of 3D spatial data, and object detection, tracking and classification. Its sensing systems improve safety, efficiency and costs in sectors ranging from transportation and security to industrial automation and 3D terrestrial and aerial mapping. In transportation, the data is utilized in real time to greatly improve the accuracy and reliability of on-board driver safety systems and enhance them with perception, scenario analysis, and decision making capability for cost-effective and robust advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions. Quanergy’s LiDAR leads in all key commercialization areas – price, performance, reliability, size, weight, power efficiency. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

