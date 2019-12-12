Quick Heal Technologies Limited Recognised by NASSCOM’s DSCI as an Industry Pioneer in the Indian Cybersecurity Space

by businesswireindia.com

Reaffirming its position as a domain-leading cybersecurity company, Quick Heal Technologies Limited has been recognised as the ‘Cyber Security Product Pioneer in India’ by NASSCOM’s Data Security Council of India (DSCI) at the DSCI Excellence Awards 2019. The latest addition to Quick Heal’s growing list of industry recognitions serves to underline its 25+ years of cybersecurity excellence as the leading provider of IT security and data protection solutions with presence in B2B, B2G and B2C segments.Set up by NASSCOM, Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is a premier, not-for-profit industry body that is committed to making cyberspace safe, secure and trusted by establishing best practices, standards and initiatives in cybersecurity and privacy in India. The DSCI Excellence Awards is a recognition of individuals, corporate organisations and cybersecurity companies addressing real digital risks, building resilience and creating a safe and conducive environment for doing business.Quick Heal Technologies has consistently stayed ahead of the market curve to offer robust, market-leading cybersecurity solutions to consumers, businesses and the government, both in India and on an international level. Through its comprehensive and competitive product range, it secures endpoints, networks and data for individuals and enterprises, protecting millions of customers from advanced threats and cyber-attacks.Speaking on the recognition,, said, “Since its inception, Quick Heal Technologies remains deeply committed to secure the digital world through constant innovation. To achieve this, we have consistently leveraged our strong technological capabilities, extensive threat intelligence, and market understanding to launch innovative products that cater to the specific requirements of its customers. To be recognised as a cybersecurity pioneer by an industry leader such as DSCI and NASSCOM is a moment of great pride for us and motivates us to raise the bar that we have set even higher.”Armed with deep intelligence on the threat landscape, Quick Heal Technologies has recently received honorary patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary Anti-Ransomware and Signatureless Behaviour-based Detection Technology. Both these technologies are a part of the GoDeep.AI framework – Quick Heal’s flagship AI-enabled, deep predictive malware hunting technology that powers all of its enterprise and retail products to ensure robust threat defence across all digital environments.Source: Businesswire