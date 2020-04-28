Radicle Growth and Syngenta Launch The Radicle Protein Challenge by Syngenta to Invest $1.25m in Technologies to Support the Future of Protein

by businesswireindia.com

Radicle Growth, an acceleration fund, and Syngenta, a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security, today announced the launch of The Radicle Protein Challenge by Syngenta. Together, Radicle and Syngenta will identify two companies with novel solutions to support the future of protein (which could include new or experimental protein sources, or protein conversion technologies) that are solving challenges spanning from plant-based ag to the regenerative side of agriculture, to invest $1.25m in.

Radicle and Syngenta are seeking entrepreneurs representing companies of all stages from around the world to apply for the $1.25 million in investment—$1 million for the Challenge winner and the $250k for the second-place winner—to accelerate the growth of their technologies. Applications are open through May 29, 2020. The winners will not only receive a significant investment and custom accelerator program from Radicle Growth but will have access to Radicle and Syngenta’s broad agriculture expertise and global agtech networks to advance and promote their technology.

“Innovative protein sources are increasingly important for a growing population. We are excited to be collaborating with Radicle and entrepreneurs from around the world to accelerate innovation and I am looking forward to seeing lots of creative ideas,” said Erik Fyrwald, CEO, Syngenta. “Our mission at Syngenta of helping farmers to make the best use of available resources and grow the crops we need in an environmentally friendly and healthy way, includes providing them with the best products, technologies and agronomic advice.”

After entries close, several months of due diligence work will begin and 4-6 finalists will be identified from the pool of applicants. The finalists will participate in a Pitch Day competition this Fall. Each company will have the opportunity to present in front of a leading panel of judges, including Erik Fyrwald, who will deliberate and select the two winners.

“Recent Gallup data confirms that nearly a quarter of Americans are eating less meat than ever before. This has increased the demand for plant-based and cellular agriculture alternatives to traditional protein sources,” said Kirk Haney, Managing Partner of Radicle Growth.“Many companies focused on this space have been hard at work with plans to launch in the near-term. Getting the product right to meet consumer demand is only half the battle, the pricing also needs to be right. We look forward to seeing the companies emerging in, and looking to grow, in this space and providing them the capital they need to overcome the challenges of growing this segment and staying ahead of consumer demands.”

For more information on The Radicle Protein Challenge by Syngenta, visit http://radicle.vc/the-radicle-challenge/.

